Fan Tribe Inc.: Fantribe Inc. Announces Proposed "Go Public" Transaction With Tritent International Corp.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Fantribe Inc. (http://fantribe.com), a Florida based technology and media Company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement and Memorandum of Understanding on December 15, 2024 to be acquired through a tax-free share exchange and definitive agreement by Tritent International Corp. , a public Company on the OTC Markets Exchange. The two companies are expected to complete the Definitive Share Exchange Agreement within the next thirty (30) days. The completion of the transaction is contingent upon various terms and conditions, including the successful completion of due diligence, the execution of a definitive agreement by January 15, 2025 and approval from both companies' shareholders and OTC Markets. The acquisition of Fantribe Inc. will be for one-hundred (100) percent of the outstanding shares in Fantribe Inc. in an all-share, tax-free share exchange transaction.

"We are extremely excited to be involved in this "go public" transaction for Fantribe with our new partners at Tritent. Our ability to access public and capital markets through being a publically traded Company will enable our Fantribe platform and partners to take advantage institutional funding and international audience to put us on an immediate growth trajectory for our athletes, celebrities and fans subscribing to the platform as well as create meaningful shareholder value in the weeks ahead", stated Michael Friedman, President of Fantribe Inc.

Reno Calabrigo acting CEO of Tritent International stated, "We have been looking for the right private Company in the proper sector to bring maximum shareholder value to Tritent International for some time. The professional team and multi-million dollar platform of Fantribe with past client relationships including Sony, Disney and the Jacksonville Jaguars gives the Company immediate credibility. We expect to be announcing new athlete and celebrity partnerships upon completion of the acquisition."

The terms of the Fantribe acquisition will be released upon executing the Definitive Share Exchange Agreement expected to be completed no later than January 15, 2025. The closing of the transaction between Tritent and Fantribe is subject to a number of conditions, including the ?execution of related ?transaction documents, and the conditional approval of the ?OTC Markets Exchange for ?the listing of Fantribe Shares following completion of tax-free Share Exchange Agreement by the parties.?

About Fantribe

Fantribe http://fantribe.com/ is a revolutionary digital platform connecting athletes, celebrities, and influencers directly with their fans. Our mission is to provide a unique, engaging, and monetizable experience for all parties involved. Fantribe enables athletes and celebrities to create and sell exclusive content, such as behind-the-scenes footage, training sessions, and personalized messages. Fans can purchase and access this content through our user-friendly platform, fostering a deeper connection between fans and their idols. Fantribe has worked with partnerships including Disney, Sony and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Fantribe platform will feature seamless features and social tools for our athletes, celebrities and content creators to interact with fans and build a community with unique tools and access methods.

About Tritent International Corp.

Tritent International Corp. is a publicly traded company and diversified corporation focusing on strategic alliances within the Real Estate, Energy and Logistic sector. Our strategy is aimed towards the acquisition of controlling equity interests in disruptive companies by taking an active role to improve their growth, provide capital and management expertise.

Forward Looking Statements:

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the terms of the Transaction and the proposed structure of the Transaction. Tritent and Fantribe made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the inability of Tritent or Fantribe to complete the Transaction on the terms disclosed in this news release, or at all; the unavailability of exemptions from prospectus requirements for the issuance of Shares; the risks associated with the marketing and sale of Shares; refusal of the proposed directors or officers to act for any reason, including conflicts of interest; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the pharmaceutical industry in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

