Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Launches New HE75 Keyboards: Magnetic and Mechanical Versions to Meet Diverse User Needs

In recent years, the mechanical keyboard market has become highly competitive, with magnetic switches gaining popularity. In response, Epomaker has launched its first magnetic keyboard, the Epomaker HE75 Mag, alongside the Epomaker HE75 Tri Mechanical keyboard to cater to diverse preferences, offering users a customizable and efficient experience.

The Epomaker HE75 Mag features advanced hot-swappable Hall effect switches, allowing keypresses to be registered through magnetic field changes rather than physical contact. This innovative design reduces input latency to just 1 ms, with virtually no perceptible delay, ensuring faster input and a smoother user experience. Users can customize up to 40 settings for input accuracy and response speed, and switch between preset modes such as Comfort, Sensitive, Gaming, or Custom using FN+1/2/3/4. Additionally, the keyboard features dynamic functions such as DKS, MT and TGL, which allow users to adjust key travel and key event helping them maintain smooth and precise control during fast-paced operations

In terms of design, The Epomaker HE75 Mag demonstrates meticulous attention to detail. The keyboard has a sturdy aluminum alloy plate and flexible padding for stability. The elegant interplay of gradient black and purple keycap combo not only highlights its durability but also imparts a sense of sophistication and style. Additionally, this interchangeable knob module features a rotating knob that can be swapped and programmed by pushing or pulling, allowing users to customize it according to their preferences, which increases the flexibility of the keyboard. The keyboard also boasts a 4000mAh rechargeable battery and this ensures users do not need to recharge frequently during long work or gaming sessions, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

Epomaker remains committed to its core mission of providing a superior user experience. For users who enjoy the sound of typing, in addition to retaining all the high-end features of the HE75 Mag, Epomaker has also introduced the Epomaker HE75 Tri Mechanical keyboard. To ensure every keypress delivers deeper, clearer feedback, the keyboard incorporates five layers of sound-absorbing materials, effectively reducing resonance noise and producing a pleasant thocky sound that enhances the typing experience.

Through the thoughtful design of these two types of HE75 keyboards, Epomaker not only retains high-performance core configurations and excellent functionality but also meets the needs of various users for precision and sound quality in different scenarios. The HE75 series is now fully available, with the HE75 Mag priced at $99.99, and the mechanical version at an affordable $79.99.

