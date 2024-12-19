Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065
ScottsMiracle-Gro: From Our Garden to Tables Across Our Community

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

By Melissa Bond

We recently marked the end of another great growing season in the Associate Garden on the Marysville campus. Thanks to our incredible group of captains, the facilities team and weekly volunteers, we harvested a total of 7,041 pounds of fresh produce that helped our local communities and even our onsite Scotts Cafe.

Associates working together

Content Manager Melissa Bond and Sr. Scientist Amy Enfield, Ph.D. lead a team of weekly volunteers and garden captains from different departments across SMG, all united in their goal to grow, educate and give back. They put in hard work and reap the rewards.

We are proud to partner with local organizations to ensure that what we grow reaches the people that need it:

  • Marysville Food Pantry, our primary partner, assists over 100 families each week

  • Dublin Food Pantry receives an average of 1,000 visits from individuals and families per month. That includes serving 1,500 children and over 300 senior citizens every month.

  • Columbus Food Rescue distributes food to local food pantries, and also uses it in their own kitchens to prepare meals and host cooking classes.

A GroMoreGood tradition

Since 2009, the gardens, along with R&D field trials, have grown and donated close to 75,000 pounds of fresh veggies-that's more than 37 tons! Hundreds of families and thousands of individuals are impacted by our harvest donations. Now that's how we GroMoreGood.

We grow much more than food in the Associate Garden. New growers benefit from our incredible captains and volunteers' knowledge. For experienced gardeners, there's always something to discover at the Associate Garden: new people to meet, new things to learn and new plants to grow, like this year's giant corn!

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
