Accelirate Partners With ServiceNow to Accelerate Business Automation and Workflow Efficiency

Accelirate, a prominent leader in enterprise automation and AI-enabled digital transformation, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner program to further accelerate the company's automation delivery process by driving operational efficiency through a distributed delivery model and scalable implementation.

By becoming a service provider partner, Accelirate will leverage ServiceNow's innovative platform along with our advanced LLM solutions to deliver tailored services and deploy AI agents.

Accelirate's deep expertise and proven track record in automation and workflow customization uniquely positions it to work alongside the ServiceNow platform. With experienced ServiceNow consultants on board, Accelirate is set to help clients translate their technology investments into tangible results - right from process assessment and roadmap development to successful deployment. By aligning technology with organizational goals, this partnership can help businesses achieve targeted optimization and ensure measurable business value.

Accelirate's extensive experience in AI-powered intelligent automation solutions helps businesses modernize legacy processes, integrate data silos, and achieve operational excellence. As a Registered ServiceNow Partner, Accelirate will offer Service Provider across all modules of ServiceNow enabling clients to optimize processes, improve customer experiences, and realize a faster return on investment (ROI).

"Our partnership with ServiceNow marks an exciting chapter in Accelirate's mission to redefine business automation," said Ahmed Zaidi, Chief Automation Officer & CEO at Accelirate. "Combining our expertise in enterprise automation with ServiceNow enables us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients," added Ahmed Zaidi. "Together, we are simplifying operations, fostering innovation, and driving efficiency at scale."

Accelirate is a leading provider of AI-enabled automation services that help organizations streamline their operations and improve customer experience through the power of data and AI. With over 8 years of deep expertise in leading intelligent automation platforms and a proven track record of success, Accelirate is a trusted partner for enterprises looking to accelerate their digital transformation journey. To learn more about Accelirate and its Gen AI and Intelligent Automation Service offerings, visit https://www.accelirate.com or contact info@accelirate.com.

