Motorola Solutions will continue to operate and service the country's nationwide TETRA network that provides first responders with trusted, reliable and secure voice communications

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has been awarded a five-year contract by the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB), starting at the beginning of 2027, to continue to manage Norway's nationwide critical communications network, Nødnett, which is relied upon by over 60,000 first responders every day. The new contract is valued at 1,78 billion NOK (approximately 160 million USD) and will run through 2031 with an option for a two-year extension.

"The agreement is vital for public safety and emergency preparedness in Norway. In an increasingly demanding environment, Nødnett is a critical tool for emergency services and other preparedness organizations," said Director General Elisabeth Aarsæther at DSB.

Motorola Solutions has supported Nødnett since 2012 and will continue to deliver operational, lifecycle management and technology upgrade services under the new agreement, providing highly reliable and secure digital radio communications for Norway's emergency services users, including police, fire and medical services. Nødnett is designed to cover 100% of the population, including the country's mountainous terrain and hundreds of tunnels, and to interoperate with the TETRA networks in neighboring Sweden and Finland for vital cross-border collaboration between public safety organizations.

"The TETRA standard is designed for the specific requirements of public safety users, providing proven resilience and reliability that's trusted by governments globally," said Michael Kaae, senior vice president, Motorola Solutions. "We're proud to continue supporting the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection in helping to protect Norway's communities for years ahead."

Norway is amongst many countries worldwide, including Denmark, Austria and Portugal, making significant investments in digital radio network technology, as supported by an Omdia report highlighting expectations for continued growth of the TETRA market. Motorola Solutions has deployed more than 1,000 TETRA systems worldwide, from nationwide to local networks.

