Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has introduced three new 5G terminal mount antennas. The antennas, the YECT002W1A, YECT102WAAH and YECT103W7AH, offer high gain and efficiency as well as simplified design and deployment flexibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219824881/en/

Quectel announces ultra-wide band 5G external antennas, offering high gain and efficiency alongside simplified design (Graphic: Business Wire)

"These robust, flexible antennas are ideal for a wide range of deployments and offer great design flexibility for developers, while also ensuring simplicity and ease of use in deployment," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Of course, customers can also benefit from Quectel's antenna design support which encompasses simulation, testing and manufacturing to help customers get to market with custom antenna solutions faster."

The YECT002W1A is an ultra-wide band 5G external antenna that provides broad coverage from 600-5000 MHz while offering backward-compatibility to support 3G, 4G and 2G networks as well as LTE Cat-M and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). With dimensions of 209mm x 42mm x 6mm, the antenna is terminated with SMA type male connectors to help designers achieve the optimum antenna position. The antenna is both RoHS and REACH compliant.

Ideal for use cases such as access points, terminal and routers, high-speed video, real-time streaming and public transportation, the YECT002W1A features a hinged structure so it can avoid other objects by rotating in different directions when mounted on terminals. In addition, the antenna has a dipole design to work with various ground plane sizes or in free space.

The YECT102WAAH is another ultra-wide band 5G external antenna supporting coverage from 600-960 MHz, 1710-2690 MHz and 3300-6000 MHz. Ideal for applications where the antenna needs to be discreet, this low profile, terminal mount omni-directional antenna is simple to use and features maximized durability thanks to its IP66-rated PC enclosure. The Quectel YEXCT102WAAH can be utilized in harsh environments thanks to its UV resistant (UL 746c f1) and flame resistant (UL 94 V-0) enclosure.

Measuring 231mm x 54.5mm x 14.5mm, the YECT102WAAH has a hinged TNC male connector to provide flexibility in deployment and to ensure the antennas can avoid other antennas or objects. Use cases include access points, terminals and routers, high speed video and streaming, and public transportation.

The YECT103W7AH is an ultra-wide band 5G terminal mount external dipole antenna that also operates in the 600-960 MHz, 1710-2690 MHz and 3300-6000 MHz frequency bands. Both RoHS and REACH compliant and featuring an IP66 housing, the Quectel YECT103W7AH measures 233mm x 54.5mm x 20mm. The antenna is terminated with a hinged N male connector and can be used in harsh environments thanks to its robust UV resistant and flame-resistant enclosure.

All three antennas offer robust, ultra-wide band external 5G capabilities and backed by Quectel's comprehensive antenna design support. This includes simulation, testing and manufacturing for custom antenna solutions to meet customers' specific application needs. Quectel's regional R&D centers are located to ensure quick responses to customer requirements.

Quectel will be exhibiting at CES 2025. Visit us at LVCC, North Hall Booth 9863 to explore our extensive range of antennas, along with Quectel's full portfolio of products and services. Schedule some time here to meet with the team.

Step inside our state-of-the-art factory, a fully integrated facility designed specifically for antenna production watch the video here.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,600 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219824881/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com