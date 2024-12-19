MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Increases Production Capacity to Meet Anticipated Demand

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced that it has increased production capacity for its MOVIA L sensor to meet anticipated demand from the industrial sector.

Building on the relationship with its existing automotive Tier 1 manufacturing partner, MicroVision expects output of MOVIA L sensors for 2025 to significantly increase compared to 2024. The continued acceleration of production capacity throughout 2025 will result in a reduced average cost per sensor, while maintaining a high-quality product suitable for industrial applications.

"Securing this production capacity is critical to support high-volume orders from industrial customers, so we feel good closing out the year with this commitment in hand," said Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with this scaling, particularly from a cost perspective, and our Tier 1 automotive supplier, ZF, is a strong partner to help us deliver high-quality sensors into the industrial market."

About MicroVision

With offices in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

