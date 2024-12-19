Anzeige
19.12.2024 15:26 Uhr
Bryant Park Capital Arranges $50 Million in Financing for Pasadena Private Lending

Finanznachrichten News

CONSHOHOCKEN, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC") is pleased to report that Pasadena Private Lending ("PPL" or the "Company"), a lower middle market corporate lender, recently closed on a $50 million subordinated term loan with a multi-billion dollar private credit investment manager. PPL was founded in 2018 and is based in Pasadena, California.

BPC, a leading middle market investment bank with a focus on the specialty finance industry, served as the exclusive financial advisor to PPL in arranging this transaction.

"BPC helped us navigate the complexities of the transaction and ensured seamless execution of a facility that would support our strategic initiatives. BPC has been an excellent partner, and we are greatly appreciative of their strong lender relationships, guidance, and support," stated Mr. Michael McAdams, President of PPL.

About Pasadena Private Lending

Pasadena Private Lending is a non-bank lender that provides first-lien loans to well-established lower middle market businesses with EBITDA of $1 million to $5 million owned by high and ultra-high net worth families. Pioneering the Owner-Guaranteed Business Loan, the Company connects entrepreneurs to the next generation of risk takers. PPL is one of seven divisions of a multi-family office service boutique, Pasadena Private Financial Group.

For more information about Pasadena Private Lending, please visit www.pasadena-private-lending.com.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is a US-based investment bank providing M&A, capital raising, and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in several sectors, including specialty finance and financial services. BPC has raised various forms of credit and growth equity and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed more than 400 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $30 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact Information

Joel Magerman
CEO & Managing Partner
jmagerman@bryantparkcapital.com
212-798-8212

Catheryn Robinson
Managing Director
crobinson@bryantparkcapital.com
212-798-8208

.

SOURCE: Bryant Park Capital



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
