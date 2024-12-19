Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Petros Pharmaceuticals Featured in "New Era of Healthcare, AI, Data and Consumer Empowerment"

Company positions itself for new innovation utilizing AI and quantum computing to help expand patient access to drugs via OTC access

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) ("Petros" or the "Company"), a company focused on expanding consumer access to medication through over the counter ("OTC") drug development programs, today announced that in a recent podcast, The Intelligent Leadership Podcast, titled, "The New Era of Healthcare, AI, Data and Consumer Empowerment," Petros President Fady Boctor discussed the Company's concerted efforts to develop its proprietary platform as a prospective technology driven Rx-to-OTC switch solution across a multitude of conditions and existing Rx only therapies.

During the podcast, Boctor discussed Petros' technology tool development around a Drug Facts Label to self-select, as well as the utilization of AI to ensure safe engagement and access to a drug that has made the Rx-to-OTC switch. This previewed the Company's future strategic direction, demonstrating a thought-out approach that included the role of technology and AI in pharma [00:44], building a self-service platform [06:42], challenges and oversight in AI implementation [17:21], and future trends in healthcare and technology [25:22].

Boctor, in underscoring the opportunity to utilize technology to expand access, said during the podcast, "We're starting to empower consumers to make decisions and seek those treatments for themselves, leveraging their own custom healthcare data." He later emphasized the Company's belief that technology would be the way this might be executed, adding, "In many respects, we have high bets on technology led by way of artificial intelligence, but so much more."

Petros has developed a proprietary technology-assisted platform that, based on multiple research studies, could help pharmaceutical companies pursue Rx-to-OTC switches. The Company believes that further advancement of this technology, combined with the processing and calculative power of quantum computing, could provide significant opportunities for future pharma partnerships among companies seeking to extend access and commercial viability of their products through an OTC switch.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to the goal of becoming a leading innovator in the emerging $38 billion self-care market by providing expanded access to key prescription pharmaceuticals as OTC treatment options. The Company is currently developing a proprietary SaaS platform designed to assist pharmaceutical companies in meeting FDA standards to assist in the Rx-to-OTC switch.

About the Pathway from Rx to OTC

The process of switching a prescription medication to OTC first involves the design of a Drug Facts Label ("DFL") that is well understood by potential consumers. Then, data must show that consumers can make an appropriate informed decision to use or not to use the product based only upon the information on the DFL and their personal medical history. Then consumers must demonstrate that they can properly use the product based upon the information on the DFL. To accomplish this, the FDA ordinarily requires a consumer tested OTC DFL. Such testing includes conduct of iterative Label Comprehension Studies (LCS) in the general population, Self-Selection Studies (SSS) in a population interested in using the product and in specific populations who may be harmed if they use the product, and usually one Actual Use Trial (AUT) demonstrating safe and appropriate use by consumers in a simulated OTC setting.

The regulations that the FDA is currently in the process of finalizing introduced Additional Conditions for Nonprescription Use ("ACNU") criteria that enable correct self-selection by consumers and may expand OTC access to medications that formerly could only be available by prescription. An ACNU may be an innovative computerized tool, or the additional conditions may use other approaches that support the switch process. Petros is developing a technology platform (SaaS) to assist companies in navigating this pathway.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's management's assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, and beliefs about future events. In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "intend," "develop," "goal," "plan," "predict", "may," "will," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "continue," "potential," "opportunity," "forecast," "should," "target," "strategy" and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions, and actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, Petros' ability to execute on its business strategy, including its plans to develop and commercialize its proprietary Rx-to-OTC switch technology; Petros' ability to comply with obligations as a public reporting company; Petros' ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's listing standards; risks related to Petros' ability to continue as a going concern; risks related to Petros' history of incurring significant losses; and risks related to Petros' ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, or market acceptance of, any of its products or product candidates, including its proprietary Rx-to-OTC switch technology. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements are contained in the Company's periodic reports and in other filings that the Company has filed, or may file, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere. The Company cautions readers that the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of hereof and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the effect of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contacts

Investors:

CORE IR

ir@petrospharma.com

Media:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

pr@coreir.com

SOURCE: Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com