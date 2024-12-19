Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
18.12.24
13:59 Uhr
15,800 Euro
-0,600
-3,66 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Subaru of America, Inc.: VIDEO: Support the ASPCA When You Get a New Subaru During the 2024 Subaru Share the Love Event



NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Subaru of America, Inc.:

Watch video: Support Local Charities When You Get a New Subaru During the 2024 Subaru Share the Love® Event

Sharing the love isn't always easy, but it's always worth it. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers are proud to have supported nearly 2,300 hometown charities, and by the end of this year, we will have donated nearly $320 million to charity, like the ASPCA. Learn more about the charities Subaru and our retailers support during the Subaru Share the Love Event at subaru.com/share.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
