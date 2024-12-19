Anzeige
19.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
Cascale: Why Alignment, Harmonization Key at Brand & Retail Forum in Brussels

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Cascale

In this latest blog Cascale's Executive Vice President, Andrew Martin, shares reflections from Cascale's Brand & Retail Forum in Brussels, where brands, manufacturers, and policymakers tackled the challenges of compliance, transparency, and harmonized action. With a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, Martin highlights the importance of alignment across the supply chain, the evolving role of tools like the Higg Index, and how EU policies such as CS3D and CSRD are shaping a more sustainable future.

Read the full blog, titled: Why Alignment, Harmonization Key at Brand & Retail Forum in Brussels

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
