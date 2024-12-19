American College of Education Announces Launch of Redesigned MBA Program

A champion for high-quality, return on investment-driven online education, ACE now offers a redesigned MBA program - one of the most affordable in the country - that can be completed in as little as 12 months*.

The master's degree in business administration, or MBA, is seen as a ticket to career success - but that ticket is out of reach for many as it comes at a high price, with an average tuition of $60,410 at U.S. institutions. Now, American College of Education is making its MBA more affordable and more accessible than ever, with a high-quality and practical redesigned program that students can complete while continuing to work and paying just a fraction of the national average.

American College of Education (ACE), founded in 2005, is an accredited fully online institution and leader in online graduate degrees for working adults. It offers more than 60 doctoral, specialist, master's and bachelor's degrees and graduate-level certificate programs in business, education, nursing and healthcare, and has more than 44,000 graduates. Eighty-six percent of students graduate from ACE with no student debt.

ACE President Geordie Hyland said that the institution's mission drove the redesign. The result is a high-quality, affordable and accessible MBA that offers a strong student value proposition.

"ACE has a singular focus on providing value to our students," he said. "We have revamped our MBA program so that our students can acquire the practical skills that employers need. Our revamped program is delivering one of the most affordable MBAs in the nation. Our MBA has quality curriculum and instruction, along with a short time to completion and a compelling ROI for students. As a result, we are providing our students with the opportunity to advance their careers while keeping their jobs and balancing family life, often without taking on debt."

ACE's MBA degree program now requires 31 credits, instead of 37. That reduces the total cost of the program to $8,675** - a savings to students of $1,650 - and reduces the time to completion to 16 months. The program's tuition and time to completion can be even less if a student transfers in credits from their bachelor's degree at ACE. Additionally, students have the option to accelerate their program by enrolling in multiple courses simultaneously, allowing them to complete the program at a faster pace while maximizing cost efficiency.

The ACE MBA program offers exceptional value at $235 per credit hour, positioning it among the most affordable MBA programs in the nation. For comparison, the 2024 U.S. News & World Report lists similar programs with costs ranging from $275 to $291 per credit hour.

The ACE MBA tuition also meets the institution's objective of combining affordable tuition with a high return on investment. According to a recent independent study , an ACE graduate sees a $19.20 return on investment for every $1 spent on their education.

The ACE MBA delivers career success through a comprehensive curriculum blending both traditional MBA fundamentals such as finance, marketing, and change management with courses that integrate emerging trends to address the demands of a rapidly evolving field for the modern student. Designed in consultation with businesses to meet the needs of today's economy, the program aligns with ACE's commitment to making a positive social impact. Its features include:

Finance, Accounting, and Marketing Decision-Making: Graduates will be equipped to measure operational performance and assess business success through advanced metrics, ensuring they can lead with accountability and precision in any business setting.?The curriculum features application-based assignments that simulate real-world projects, applying data-driven techniques and dashboards to practical scenarios.

Advanced Leadership, Management, and Human Resources Skills: Graduates develop strategic leadership and collaborative skills by building partnerships across diverse, virtual, and global environments. Through application-based assignments reflecting real-life scenarios, students gain hands-on experience in solving complex business challenges with systems thinking.

Global Perspective and Ethics: ACE's MBA nurtures awareness of global regulations, ethical practices, and sustainable development goals, preparing students for responsible leadership in modern business contexts.?Real-world assignments further enhance students' ability to address global and ethical challenges effectively.

Corporate Social Responsibility Focus: Graduates learn to spearhead community-driven initiatives and leverage business for social good. The program empowers students to lead transformative change within global communities by blending economic and social goals for a sustainable impact.?

"The ACE MBA program is for students who aspire to be leaders in their field or excel as entrepreneurs but might believe the barriers to a graduate degree are too challenging," Hyland said. "ACE is here to help them achieve that dream for themselves and their families and use the power of business to make a better world."

The next term of the ACE MBA program begins on January 6. For more information, please visit the program's webpage.

*This is an estimated time to completion. Actual completion time may vary depending on the number of transfer credits applied, availability of courses, a satisfactory pace, successful course completion, and meeting program milestones as required.

**This is an estimated value of the cost for tuition and fees. Amounts may vary depending on number of transfer credits applied to the selected program hours, the pace and satisfactory completion of the selected program, receipt of institutional scholarship and/or grant amounts, or adjustments to tuition or fees as described in the Catalog Right to Modify Tuition section. State sales and use tax will apply where required by law.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare, and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

