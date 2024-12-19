Anzeige
Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 19 December 2024

Name of applicant:

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Name of scheme:

The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust

Period of return:

From:

28 June 2024

To:

19 December 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

14,379,897 shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 shares

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 shares

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,379,897 shares

Name of contact:

John Habgood

Telephone number of contact:

+44 1224 851000


