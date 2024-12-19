Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 19 December 2024

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 Name of scheme: The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust Period of return: From: 28 June 2024 To: 19 December 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 14,379,897 shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 shares Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 14,379,897 shares