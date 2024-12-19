Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 19 December 2024
Name of applicant:
John Wood Group PLC
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Name of scheme:
The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:
From:
28 June 2024
To:
19 December 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
14,379,897 shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0 shares
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0 shares
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
14,379,897 shares
Name of contact:
John Habgood
Telephone number of contact:
+44 1224 851000