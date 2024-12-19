Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 16:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Earnhardt Drives Budweiser to the Front of Lionel Racing's Top 10 List

Finanznachrichten News

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / The return of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s iconic Budweiser No. 8 paint scheme to on-track competition propelled sales of its die-cast to the top of Lionel Racing's annual best-sellers list, the company announced today.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 8 Budweiser Late Model Die-cast
The die-cast of Dale Jr.'s No. 8 Budweiser Late Model topped Lionel Racing's 2024 bestsellers list.

Lionel Racing is The Official Die-cast of NASCAR and also crafts replica race cars for various other series like Late Models and Sprint Cars.

"Dale Jr. reuniting with Budweiser and his signature number eight was meaningful to many fans and collectors across motorsports," said Lionel CEO Howard Hitchcock. "Just how meaningful it was showed right away in strong demand for the die-cast."

Built on Lionel Racing's new Next Generation Late Model tool, the No. 8 Budweiser die-cast marked the first time a non-NASCAR Cup Series car has topped Lionel's annual bestsellers list. In addition to Earnhardt's Late Model, the 2024 list also included the die-cast of perennial fan favorites Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson along with a surprise entry or two:

  1. Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2024 Budweiser Late Model

  2. Chase Elliott 2024 Hooters Texas Win

  3. Kyle Larson 2024 HendrickCars.com Throwback

  4. William Byron 2024 Daytona 500 Win

  5. Brad Keselowski 2024 Castrol Throwback Darlington Win

  6. Corey LaJoie 2024 Chili's "Catch a Rita"

  7. Kyle Larson 2024 Indianapolis Win

  8. Chase Elliott 2024 Hooters

  9. Tyler Reddick 2024 Jordan Brand White Talladega Win

  10. Joey Logano 2024 Shell-Pennzoil Champion

Contact Information

Michelle Fannin
VP Marketing
mfannin@lionel.com
704-454-4162

.

SOURCE: Lionel Racing



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
