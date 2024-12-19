Introducing Ready CQuence Loop and Ready Link Marketplace

To address the substantial growth anticipated in the automotive software and electronics market over the coming decade, HARMAN Automotive has introduced two new software products: Ready CQuence Loop and Ready Link Marketplace. Both products are designed to empower automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, and developers to accelerate automotive software development cycles, enhance in-vehicle offerings, and unlock new revenue streams.

Ready CQuence Loop: Powering Future Automotive Development

Ready CQuence Loop is a comprehensive software defined vehicle (SDV) toolchain launching today in private preview. It increases developer productivity for faster delivery of new vehicle features by providing a fully virtualized environment. The key benefits of Ready CQuence Loop include:

Fully Managed Service: Provides a single point of entry for automakers to develop and test automotive software stacks while HARMAN manages the complex underlying infrastructure. Users can onboard and quickly begin using preconfigured workspaces in Ready CQuence Loop in as little as 30 minutes.

Provides a single point of entry for automakers to develop and test automotive software stacks while HARMAN manages the complex underlying infrastructure. Users can onboard and quickly begin using preconfigured workspaces in Ready CQuence Loop in as little as 30 minutes. Lower Development and Validation Costs: Virtualizes test benches, minimizing reliance on physical hardware and enabling teams to collaborate effectively on shared development projects. For scenarios requiring real device testing, it integrates virtual testing and real device farms, maintaining a consistent developer experience.

Virtualizes test benches, minimizing reliance on physical hardware and enabling teams to collaborate effectively on shared development projects. For scenarios requiring real device testing, it integrates virtual testing and real device farms, maintaining a consistent developer experience. Strong Ecosystem for Innovation: Offers APIs that allow third-party providers to extend Ready CQuence Loop with their toolchain-related workloads, such as embedded simulations, browser-based integrated development environments (IDEs), and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.

"Today's tools for automotive software development and testing are not aligned with modern software development practices," said Daniel Lueddecke, Sr. Director and Ready CQuence Loop Product Lead at HARMAN. "With Ready CQuence Loop, we are changing the way automotive software is created and validated, prioritizing developers, optimizing their productivity, and delivering tools they enjoy using."

Ready Link Marketplace: Driving New In-Vehicle Experiences with Cloud Services

Ready Link Marketplace is a unified digital commerce platform for in-vehicle experiences and beyond, connecting automakers, developers, and users. It empowers automakers to offer consumers tailored, value-driven apps, services, and vehicle features, transforming every drive into a personalized and enjoyable journey. The key benefits of Ready Link Marketplace include:

Unified Digital Commerce Platform : Provides a single destination to deliver digital content, including apps, vehicle features, and services, directly to end users.

: Provides a single destination to deliver digital content, including apps, vehicle features, and services, directly to end users. Industry Leading Content: Expands the offering of our former HARMAN Ignite Store to create a rich ecosystem of more than 150 apps, entertainment options, and vehicle features, enhancing every day in-vehicle experiences.

Expands the offering of our former HARMAN Ignite Store to create a rich ecosystem of more than 150 apps, entertainment options, and vehicle features, enhancing every day in-vehicle experiences. Simplified Integration and Control: Delivers a ready-to-use product that is simple to deploy, control, and manage from the cloud, reducing complexity for automakers.

Delivers a ready-to-use product that is simple to deploy, control, and manage from the cloud, reducing complexity for automakers. Future-Ready Monetization: Includes pre-integrated payment capabilities powered by Samsung Checkout, enabling in-vehicle purchases and unlocking new revenue opportunities for automakers and developers.

"Software is changing everything about the way vehicles are built and experienced," said Heiko Huettel, Vice President of Software Products at HARMAN. "Ready CQuence Loop and Ready Link Marketplace are our way of making that change meaningful for developers, automakers, and consumers, by focusing on what really matters-making it easier to deliver and receive better in-vehicle experiences for everyone."

For more information and to sign-up for the product preview, visit https://car.harman.com/experiences/ready-cquence-loop.

