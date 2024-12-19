Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Tradegate
17.12.24
09:59 Uhr
51,85 Euro
+0,65
+1,27 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,7551,9018:40
51,7551,8518:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 16:10 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial information in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 DECEMBER 2024 AT 17:00 PM (EET)

Cargotec Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2025:

  • Financial Statements review 2024 on Wednesday, 12 February 2025
  • Interim report January-March 2025, on Wednesday, 30 April 2025
  • Half year financial report January-June 2025, on Wednesday, 23 July 2025
  • Interim report January-September 2025, on Friday, 24 October 2025

Cargotec's Financial Statements 2024 and Annual Report 2024 will be available at www.cargotec.comon week 9.

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on Wednesday, 26 March 2025. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 13 January 2025 by mail: Cargotec Corporation, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.

For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.