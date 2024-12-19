Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial information in 2025

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 DECEMBER 2024 AT 17:00 PM (EET)

Cargotec Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2025:

Financial Statements review 2024 on Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Interim report January-March 2025, on Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Half year financial report January-June 2025, on Wednesday, 23 July 2025

Interim report January-September 2025, on Friday, 24 October 2025

Cargotec's Financial Statements 2024 and Annual Report 2024 will be available at www.cargotec.comon week 9.

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on Wednesday, 26 March 2025. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 13 January 2025 by mail: Cargotec Corporation, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.

