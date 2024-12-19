Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Gebrüder Weiss, a global logistics company, is transporting a high-performance photovoltaic (PV) system to the Palorinya refugee settlement in northern Uganda. The "Solar Power for Palorinya" initiative, spearheaded by the Catholic missionary order of the Comboni Missionaries and implemented by Brother Erich Fischnaller, aims to provide sustainable energy for training workshops that equip refugees with trade skills such as carpentry, metalwork, and baking. In alignment with the organization's sustainability goals, Gebrüder Weiss engages in sustainable development partnerships and supports initiatives that promote sustainable living.

Providing young people with education and knowledge so that they can build an independent existence is a critical part of this philanthropic project. Diesel generators previously powered the settlement and its training workshops. Now, the workshops will benefit from a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly solar energy solution. The PV system, donated by photovoltaic manufacturers and electrical engineering companies from Vorarlberg and Liechtenstein, operates off-grid and can generate up to 200 kilowatts of electrical energy.

"This is an exemplary initiative by companies in the region that helps to give the local population a perspective for the future - and it also makes ecological sense. Solar energy instead of fossil fuels: a sustainable aid project that we are happy to support," said Andreas Bilgeri, Manager of Gebrüder Weiss Air & Sea Wolfurt.

The solar energy system, packed into a 40-foot sea freight container, will begin its journey before Christmas. It will travel by rail from Wolfurt to Rotterdam, then by ship to Mombasa, Kenya, and finally by truck to its destination in Uganda. The global logistics company is transporting the solar energy system free of charge from Vorarlberg to Uganda in East Africa.

"I am very happy to have Gebrüder Weiss, an internationally experienced logistics company located in Vorarlberg, on our side. This simplifies the coordination processes for us and we can be sure that the solar system will arrive at its destination safely and on time," says Matthias Burtscher, one of the coordinators of the campaign.

With the support of many volunteers, the donated PV system modules were assembled, tested and then packed at his company's premises before being transported. This collaborative effort exemplifies the power of regional partnerships to create sustainable solutions and provide vital resources for underserved communities around the world.

About the project

"Solar Power for Palorinya" is a joint project of the Catholic missionary order of the Comboni Missionaries - represented locally by Brother Erich Fischnaller - and numerous companies, associations and individuals from Vorarlberg, Liechtenstein and South Tyrol. Fischnaller, who was born in South Tyrol and began his missionary work in Africa 50 years ago, has been involved in the Palorinya refugee center since 2016. More than 125,000 people live there, most of whom have fled the civil war in neighboring Sudan.

The new solar energy system not only helps save on the high cost of diesel fuel, but also makes the most of Uganda's climatic conditions. Due to its location on the equator, the sun shines at a consistently high intensity almost all year round.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

