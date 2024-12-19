Sustainability month at Clarios

Clarios Battery Site in Ceská Lípa Helps the Environment and Supports Children with Special Needs

Vehicle battery manufacturer launches numerous ecological and social initiatives

"The Little Big Things" campaign raises awareness and strengthens team spirit

Long-term strategy: promoting a sustainable future and contributing to local communities

CESKÁ LÍPA, Czech Republic, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2024, Clarios, the world's largest low-voltage battery manufacturer, focused on sustainability by engaging all employees in Europe. During this "Sustainability Month", the Czech site in Ceská Lípa producing automotive batteries was fully committed and achieved the ambitious goals it had set itself. As well as benefiting the environment, this has also helped two employees' children with special needs: 3-year-old Nelinka, who suffers from a rare form of small stature, and 11-year-old Matýsek, who has polio, will each receive a donation of CZK 25,000 for special rehabilitation measures and necessary aids.

This support was the European highlight of the "The Little Big Things" campaign. Employees collected points for sustainable behavior. For example, anyone who walked to work instead of driving by car during the campaign period from November 4 to 22 was awarded 15 points.

Other examples of sustainable behavior that were rewarded included saving energy, reducing food waste, planting trees and encouraging recycling. The points were then added up. At 900 points, all employees received a reusable bag as a gift. When 1,800 points were reached, the managers worked in production for a day. In the end, an impressive 2,800 points were collected, which made donation to the employees' children possible.

Sustainable dishes in the canteen

During Sustainability Month, the plant focused on numerous initiatives that promoted environmental protection and sustainable thinking: In addition to the donations for Nelinka and Matýsek, clothing and other goods were collected for local charity organizations. Employees planted trees, cleaned up valuable natural areas and created habitats for endangered species. And on special days, only sustainable dishes were served in the company canteen. "We are proud of how our employees have worked together to achieve our environmental goals and provide concrete help for families in need in our company," says Plant Manager Roman Stehlík.

Sustainability and responsibility are built into everything Clarios does and into every product Clarios makes. The company's commitment to setting high sustainability standards is core to both the business philosophy and operations. Clarios' batteries are designed so that 100% of the materials can be responsibly recovered, recycled, and reused to make new batteries or other products. Increasing regulatory demands for lower emissions is increasing power demand for low-voltage batteries for all vehicles - ICE, hybrids and EVs - and as a result, boosting global demand for more batteries. These demands make circularity a clear mandate for sustainability. At Clarios, end-of-life batteries are a critical resource, not a waste. Therefore, the company operates one of the world's most successful examples of a circular economy - recycling 8,000 used batteries every hour of every day across the Clarios network.

Sustainability Month was part of Clarios' long-term strategy to promote a sustainable future while making a positive contribution to local communities. "This initiative has strengthened environmental awareness and collaboration within our team," explains Stehlík. "Our employees have shown that even small actions can make a big difference."

With approximately 600 employees, Clarios produces under the VARTA brand advanced batteries for vehicles in Ceská Lípa.

