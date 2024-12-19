Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4
19.12.2024 16:34 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V.: IDV signs contract with the Italian Army to supply 1,453 tactical-logistic trucks

Finanznachrichten News

Turin, 19th December 2024. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, has signed a contract with the Direzione Armamenti Terrestri (DAT) of the Italian Ministry of Defence for the supply of 1,453 tactical-logistic trucks. The new vehicles, to be delivered in the period extending from 2025 to 2038, represent an important step in the renewal and modernisation of the Italian Army's fleet of tactical-logistic vehicles. The value of the overall contract is 755 million euros.

The contract is for the supply of a variety of military logistic platforms based on the new IDV truck range and equipped with tactical cabins. The vehicles will be manufactured in the Iveco Group Piacenza plant and will come in diverse configurations ? from troop and material transport to water tankers, fuel tankers, container carriers, recovery vehicles and towing systems ? offering a deep logistical commonality among the different platforms as well. These are next-generation vehicles that ensure customers the highest levels of mobility, safety, manoeuvrability and reliability.

Entering into this new contract with the Italian Army reaffirms IDV's ability to contribute advanced technologies, manufacturing capabilities and supply chain governance to meet the most demanding requirements of its global customer base.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachments

  • 20241219_PR_Iveco_Group_IDV_Trucks_for_Italian_Army (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6c74d6b4-0cbc-479c-991b-77305b4fa864)
  • IVECO GROUP N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/20bb8215-6fe4-434c-a3dd-d96885ac174f)

