BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Change in Directorate

The Board of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chrysoula Zervoudakis as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 19 December 2024. Mrs Zervoudakis will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Nomination and Management Engagement Committees.

Chrysoula worked for 28 years in asset management in the UK and France, investing in UK and Continental European Equities for retail and institutional clients. Most recently she was a director at AXA IM until 2015 and co-Head of Research and has managed Growth and Income funds and analysed both industrial and consumer sectors with a focus on corporate governance and sustainability. She has also been involved in promoting funds in the UK and internationally.

She currently serves as non-executive director of OFI Invest AM in France where she chairs the Engagement and Ethics Committee and as Governor of West Thames College. She was previously a non-executive director of Quadpack Industries SA and chair of the audit and risk committee.

Mrs Zervoudakis has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years, other than those referenced above.

Mrs Zervoudakis does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mrs Zervoudakis.

Mr K. Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

19 December 2024