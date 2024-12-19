Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market worth $22.69 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EUV lithography market is expected to reach USD 22.69 billion by 2029 from USD 12.18 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the 2024-2029 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The shift towards data-driven technologies, artificial intelligence (Al) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications is creating demand for more sophisticated and capable semiconductors. With data analytics, Al, and machine learning progressively being used within enterprises to improve decision-making and operational efficiency, the demand for high-density, high-performance integrated circuits (ICs) are at an all-time high. Fundamentally, EUV lithography is at the heart of this demand, which needs to produce the semiconductor that brings the computational power and energy efficiency that is required.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market"

96 - Tables

58 - Figures

163 - Pages

Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 12.18 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 22.69 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High source power and productivity challenges Key Market Opportunities Commercialization of advanced displays for enhanced visual experiences Key Market Drivers Global expansion of semiconductor fabs

EUV lithography plays an essential role for advancing the manufacturing of smaller transistors and tighter interconnects resulting in significant density and increase in computational performance. The precision patterning capabilities of EUV are necessary to produce more complex chip designs accurately, including those required by Al accelerators and deep learning processors. This enables semiconductor manufacturers to address the stringent performance demands of next-generation HPC applications.

Light source components are projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

The light source segment in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography is anticipated to account for a major portion of the market as the component utilizes segments to generate extreme ultraviolet wavelengths required for high precision of semiconductors during the fabrication process. Liquid crystal (LC)-based instruments feature high resolution, vulnerability to resolution degradation, and high-throughput approaches. The need for high energy and brightness to realize the required fine resolutions for advanced manufacturing has led to a demand for laser-produced plasma (LPP) as an advanced light source.

Foundries end user is expected to have the largest market share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Foundries end-user is projected to have the largest market share and CAGR of extreme ultraviolet lithography due to their significant importance in delivering advanced semiconductor manufacturing services to fabless companies. Companies such as TSMC in Taiwan and Samsung Foundry in South Korea adopted and integrated of EUV technology, using it to create high-performance chips for an array of applications, such as AI, 5G, and advanced computing. Foundries dominate because they remain at the edge of technological innovation, offering leading-edge process nodes based intensely on EUV lithography for smaller geometries and, therefore, higher transistor density.

Asia Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific will lead the EUV lithography industry due to the industry's domination in global semiconductor manufacturing and because of strong and prominent players such as TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix. Significant investments in advanced manufacturing capacities, with a robust technology infrastructure, further foster the growth of EUV technology across the region. Key governments, such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China, encourage the semiconductor industry with favorable policies, funding, and other initiatives that enhance domestic production. Moreover, the strong demand for next-generation electronics, such as smartphones, AI systems, and 5G devices, necessitates more advanced chips that EUV lithography allows.

Key Players

The key players in EUV lithography companies are ASML (Netherlands), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Japan), KLA Corporation (US), ADVANTEST CORPORATION (Japan), Ushio Inc. (Japan), SUSS MicroTec SE (Germany), AGC Inc. (Japan), Lasertec Corporation (Japan), TOPPAN Inc. (Japan), Energetiq Technology, Inc. (Japan), NuFlare Technology Inc. (US), Photronics, Inc. (Japan), HOYA Corporation (Japan), TRUMPF (Germany), Rigaku Holdings Corporation (Japan), Edmund Optics Inc. (US), Imagine Optic (France), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Park Systems (South Koria), EUV Tech (US), Mloptic Crop. (China), MKS Instruments (US), Brooks Automation (US), and Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH (Germany).

