New Office will be Led by Michael Sauerbrey, Managing Director Head of DACH Region, who Joined Crescent in October

Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that it will expand its geographic footprint with a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, which is due to launch next year. The office will be led by Michael Sauerbrey, who joined Crescent in October as Managing Director and Head of DACH Region in the Investor Solutions Group.

This new location will be a part of Crescent's efforts to bring the firm's alternative credit strategies to institutional and wealth investors including insurance companies, corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, and family offices across the DACH region.

"As demand for our proven credit strategies has increased, Crescent has expanded our team across geographies to uphold our dedication to providing superior service matched by our aim to provide strong risk-adjusted returns across several market cycles to our expanding client base," said Jonathan Harari, Global Head of Investor Solutions at Crescent Capital. "In our plans to launch a local office in Frankfurt from which Michael will operate in the heart of the DACH region, Crescent is demonstrating our commitment to expanding the reach of our U.S. and European offerings."

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $43 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 225 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219225742/en/

Contacts:

Mendel Communications

Sarah Troutt, +1-917-664-0319

sarah@mendelcommunications.com