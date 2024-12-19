Rapyuta Robotics Inc.: Rapyuta Robotics Supplies 'Rapyuta PA-AMR' Picking Assist Robot to IKO International, a Leading Bearing Manufacturer

Rapyuta Robotics, a leading provider of logistics solutions, has delivered its collaborative picking assist robot, the Rapyuta PA-AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot), to IKO, a leading manufacturer of needle bearings and linear motion rolling guides.

'Rapyuta PA-AMR' in Operation at IKO International

IKO is committed to improving operational efficiency while valuing the work-life balance of its employees. In line with this approach, IKO has been pursuing digital transformation (DX) in all areas of its business and has chosen to implement the Rapyuta PA-AMR to lay a foundation for sustained business growth through the digital transformation of its logistics.

The Rapyuta PA-AMR assists warehouse associates by calculating the most efficient picking routes, coordinating with multiple robots, and guiding operators to optimal paths. Engineered to handle dynamic environments, it can be installed without disrupting warehouse operations and integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure.

The introduction of the PA-AMR at IKO is expected to boost operational efficiency, help manage the extensive range of products - totaling tens of thousands - and reduce shipping errors, thereby enhancing both productivity and accuracy. The warehouse staff who were previously engaged in this work now have the opportunity to take on tasks that require more specialized knowledge and technical skills. As a result, IKO can deliver products quicker to meet customer needs and support them in case of emergency repairs such as machine breakdowns.

This implementation represents a significant step beyond mere automation. Fully automated warehouses are part of IKO's future vision but from the perspective of capital investment and business growth. It is better and more practical to take steps while feeling a sense of accomplishment in the results, such as humans and AMR robots working smoothly together. IKO plans to continue introducing further solutions to optimize their entire business and achieve sustainable growth.

"IKO is focused on the future. We understand the challenges and visions of our customers and provide product solutions and technical services to help them realize those visions. At the same time, we are challenging ourselves to utilize the latest technology in our business operations and build the foundation for continuous business growth. The Rapyuta PA-AMR robots have enabled faster and stronger customer support, while at the same time creating opportunities for warehouse staff to work on specialized tasks, such as product machining, where they can demonstrate their individual capabilities. The PA-AMR robots have integrated very well with our workers and are the first concrete embodiment of our warehouse reform in line with our management policy," said Ken Takamiya, President of IKO International.

Meanwhile, Ryo Mori, Executive Officer at Rapyuta Robotics, commented:

"From the beginning of our discussions, IKO's leadership team demonstrated a strong commitment to adopting new technologies, recognizing the critical importance of equipping employees with the knowledge needed to leverage these innovations and stay ahead of the competition. We are delighted to collaborate with such forward-thinking individuals and drive meaningful business and operational changes for IKO."

About Rapyuta Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics is a venture company spun off from ETH Zurich, an institution renowned for producing prominent researchers including Albert Einstein. With the vision of "Making robotics accessible and useful for everyone," Rapyuta Robotics focuses on developing next-generation cloud robotics platforms and providing comprehensive support for developing, deploying, and operating robotic solutions. With a team of skilled engineers and bilingual sales and customer success professionals from over 30 countries, Rapyuta Robotics delivers customized solutions to meet diverse customer needs. URL: https://www.rapyuta-robotics.com/

About IKO International

IKO is a U.S. sales subsidiary of Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo). With the motto of "customer first," IKO strives to develop high-quality, high-value-added products and is a technology development company that is always pursuing originality. Their product technology and quality have earned a high reputation in a wide range of industries, including semiconductor, automation, robotics, medical devices, and aerospace. They also provide innovative know-how and solutions for special operating environments such as cleanrooms, vacuum environments, and high-temperature areas. URL: https://ikont.com/

