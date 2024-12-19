DroneSpotter, Inc.: DroneSpotter Officially Launches: Meeting the Rising Demand for Airspace Awareness Solutions

Rapidly expanding provider of drone Remote ID detection, announces transition out of stealth mode

As the public conversation around drones and their impact on society continues to grow, DroneSpotter, a rapidly expanding provider of drone Remote ID detection, today announced its transition out of stealth mode. The company is bringing reliable and actionable airspace insights to a growing community of stakeholders in response to the increasing scrutiny of drone activity across the U.S.

"With heightened discussions about drones, from privacy concerns to safety challenges, there's never been a more critical time to provide reliable airspace awareness," said Mike Munizzi, Founder & CEO of DroneSpotter. "We're thrilled to announce our public launch after years of work in research, development and testing, and offer our innovative solutions to those working to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving space. "

DroneSpotter was founded with a commitment to helping organizations navigate the increasingly complex airspace environment. The company's mission is to deliver affordable, effective airspace awareness solutions that empower businesses, government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and other stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Their technology is already making an impact.

DroneSpotter already supports a wide variety of end-users, from government agencies, to Fortune 500 companies. One standout example is Purdue University, where DroneSpotter technology provides campus-wide airspace insights, including the nearby airport.

"With more than 200 unique drone detections on campus to date, DroneSpotter's technology has provided invaluable insights into drone activity we would not have otherwise known about," said Jefferson Howells, CEM®, Director of Purdue University's Office of Emergency Preparedness. "When evaluating solutions, we found many were either too costly or overly complex for our needs. DroneSpotter delivered a campus-wide deployment in under a day while staying within our budget constraints."

From airports to critical infrastructure sites, DroneSpotter is expanding rapidly, now supporting diverse users across more than 10 major U.S. cities. By bridging the gap between traditional aviation practices and the evolving drone ecosystem, DroneSpotter is positioned to meet the rising demand for airspace safety solutions as public interest in drones continues to increase.

