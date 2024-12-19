Panel Built Inc: Panel Built, Inc. Expands Product Line With Modular Wiring Solutions

Panel Built Inc. acquires established modular wiring manufacturing company PAC-Systems.

Panel Built, Inc., a leading manufacturer of custom modular offices, proudly announces its expansion into the modular wiring market by acquiring PAC Systems. Renamed Power Built, this division positions Panel Built as the only modular building provider to manufacture and integrate its own modular wiring systems.

With decades of experience in manufacturing custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, and pre-assembled structures, Panel Built now offers a solution that enhances the installation process of electrical systems within their buildings. Companies can also use the system in large warehouse ceilings and under mezzanine systems. Power Built's modular wiring eliminates the complexities of traditional electrical wiring, offering faster installation, reduced labor costs, and improved safety standards.

Power Built's modular wiring introduces an accurate plug-and-play system, allowing components to connect effortlessly without requiring complex wiring diagrams or specialized electrical expertise. Each system is pre-engineered to integrate seamlessly into panel-built structures, enabling rapid deployment and reducing installation errors. This user-friendly approach ensures projects are completed faster and with unmatched precision, giving customers peace of mind and unparalleled efficiency.

The launch of Power Built reflects Panel Built's ongoing dedication to being at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that clients experience the most efficient building processes available.

About Panel Built, Inc. Panel Built, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of custom modular solutions, including modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, and prefabricated structures. Known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Panel Built delivers turnkey solutions for various industries. For more information email: info@panelbuilt.com

About Power Built Formerly PAC, a trusted modular wiring manufacturer, we are now part of the Panel Built family, a leader in modular building systems. Power Built combines PAC's proven quality with Panel Built's innovation, providing reliable, adaptable wiring solutions. For more information email: info@pbwiring.com.

