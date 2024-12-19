Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Panel Built Inc: Panel Built, Inc. Expands Product Line With Modular Wiring Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

Panel Built Inc. acquires established modular wiring manufacturing company PAC-Systems.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Panel Built, Inc., a leading manufacturer of custom modular offices, proudly announces its expansion into the modular wiring market by acquiring PAC Systems. Renamed Power Built, this division positions Panel Built as the only modular building provider to manufacture and integrate its own modular wiring systems.

With decades of experience in manufacturing custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, and pre-assembled structures, Panel Built now offers a solution that enhances the installation process of electrical systems within their buildings. Companies can also use the system in large warehouse ceilings and under mezzanine systems. Power Built's modular wiring eliminates the complexities of traditional electrical wiring, offering faster installation, reduced labor costs, and improved safety standards.

Power Built's modular wiring introduces an accurate plug-and-play system, allowing components to connect effortlessly without requiring complex wiring diagrams or specialized electrical expertise. Each system is pre-engineered to integrate seamlessly into panel-built structures, enabling rapid deployment and reducing installation errors. This user-friendly approach ensures projects are completed faster and with unmatched precision, giving customers peace of mind and unparalleled efficiency.

The launch of Power Built reflects Panel Built's ongoing dedication to being at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that clients experience the most efficient building processes available.

About Panel Built, Inc. Panel Built, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of custom modular solutions, including modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, and prefabricated structures. Known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Panel Built delivers turnkey solutions for various industries. For more information email: info@panelbuilt.com

About Power Built Formerly PAC, a trusted modular wiring manufacturer, we are now part of the Panel Built family, a leader in modular building systems. Power Built combines PAC's proven quality with Panel Built's innovation, providing reliable, adaptable wiring solutions. For more information email: info@pbwiring.com.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield
Marketing Manager
marketing@panelbuilt.com
8006363873

.

SOURCE: Panel Built Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.