Government solar capacity figures reveal 2024 additions down on same period in 2023, well below pace required to achieve 45 GW targeted for 2030. Small-scale installations dominate with greater capacity additions needed to achieve clean power goals. UK installed solar capacity increased by 77 MW in November 2024, according to the latest government data published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). Total installed capacity was 17. 6 GW according to government figures, although this deployment data is provisional and subject to change as further data is received on newly ...

