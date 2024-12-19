A unique event takes place in Clockmaker from December 20-27 uniting the holiday spirit and mission to help grant wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Join Clockmaker in its special event supporting Make-A-Wish's mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219611867/en/

Clockmaker is a proud supporter of Make-A-Wish this holiday season (Image credit: Belka Games).

By completing levels and unlocking new locations, players will be able to not only reminisce about their own childhood wishes but also help Make-A-Wish fulfill those of children going through so much.

Players embark on an adventure with Mark the traveler. However, their journey is suddenly interrupted when a mystical portal takes them to an icy land. Here, in the kingdom of unfulfilled wishes, they encounter familiar characters who no longer believe in miracles. For example, Emma the writer, whose books were always a source of inspiration, is now stuck in a boring routine at a frosty office. The players are tasked with foiling the Clockmaker's cunning scheme and helping the townspeople remember that wishes are more than just a nice thing.

This event was created to remind players about the importance of making wishes come true in real life, especially for those who need it the most. Belka Games has made a contribution of $100,000 to help Make-A-Wish make children's wishes a reality. For players who would like to participate in this charitable event with the Make-A-Wish team, a website has been set up where anybody can make a donation. Any contribution helps bring Make-A-Wish one step closer to fulfilling another child's wish.

"Christmas is a time when everybody can work magic. It's important for us that our games do more than just bring smiles but also make the world a better place," said Ivan Gorchakov, Chief Executive Officer of Belka Games. "We hope that this event will inspire our players to do good deeds and introduce them to the special and important mission of Make-A-Wish. We believe that during this magical time of the year, that we can all do something special!"

"We are excited to work with Belka Games this holiday season to unwrap the power of a wish. Together, we can harness the Clockmaker community's passion for gaming to help grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

For more information on Belka Games visit: https://belka-games.com.

About Belka Games

Belka Games is a game developer and publisher and in the top 20 grossing companies in the EU according to data.ai. The studio was founded in 2010 with its headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus. For more information visit belka-games.com.

About Clockmaker

Clockmaker is a popular puzzle adventure game that transports players to the enchanting world of Clocksville. With its captivating and mystical storyline, challenging puzzles, and vibrant graphics, Clockmaker has become a favorite among gamers worldwide.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219611867/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lera Vorontsova

Belka Games

Lera_vorontsova@belkatechnologies.com