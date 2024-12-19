Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Digital Silk, a full-service digital agency specializing in custom web design, SEO and digital marketing, secured a 30% boost in click through rate through search engine optimization strategy and implementation for Unilock, an industry leader in the hardscape market and manufacturer of interlocking paving stones and retaining walls.

Unilock competes in the US and Canadian markets, in both the B2B and B2C space, serving contractors, architects and homeowners. Digital Silk worked closely with their marketing team to increase their domain rating, establish authority within the pavers industry and increase organic traffic from targeted keywords.

Digital Silk regularly audited the website to identify opportunities for creation and consolidation, interlinking and technical improvements. The digital marketing agency tracks progress on keyword ranking, organic traffic from keyword groups, landing page management and more.

Unilock has seen impressive results since the engagement started almost two years ago. Here are some statistics from just the last six months:

67% increase in non-branded keyword traffic year over year 41% total organic traffic growth year over year (October 2023 vs October 2024) 40% increase in number of keywords in 1-3 SERP positions 30% click through rate growth

"Understanding the needs of Unilock has helped us focus our efforts beyond seasonality, capturing potential clients in the off-season as they begin the research phase of their project," says Emily Harris, Digital Strategist at Digital Silk.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service digital agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

