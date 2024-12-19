EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ADJOURNMENT OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF DECEMBER 20, 2024

Lyon, December 19, 2024
The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group, meeting today, has decided to adjourn the Annual General Assembly originally scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. to allow for the inclusion of new resolutions on the agenda.
A new General Assembly could be held in February.
|
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZpvZZxpkpfKmnGdYcpsZ2qZmmtpw5SUlmeak2OdlZnKbmllmJlimZiWZnFql2ht
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89237-efg-191224-ajournement-ag-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire