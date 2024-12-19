INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: World of Concrete Previews Essential Education Ahead of January Event

For more than half a century, WOC has offered critical learning tools for ongoing success in the most substantial construction vertical.

World of Concrete (WOC), the largest and most comprehensive gathering dedicated to the concrete construction and masonry industries, highlights education sessions and hands-on learning for professionals attending the event, January 21-23 (Education January 20-23).

Sharing insight into new learning offerings and enhanced connection opportunities for the construction industry, Jackie James, Vice President of World of Concrete, details important events that sustain the growth of the sector.

"World of Concrete offers best in class training, certifications and growth value tailored to each portion of our attendee audience," shares Jackie James, Vice President of World of Concrete. "From four-hour seminars to interactive, hands-on workshops and training in partnership with leading education providers, we equip the community with unparalleled access to trusted partners who deliver top of the line resources, advancing the skillsets and capabilities of tradespeople, resulting in higher standards across the globe."

The education program is composed of 180+ sessions of solid, in-depth learning for every concrete and masonry professional. Featured education includes:

Performance Construction Advisors: The Top Ten Reasons Contractors Succeed

An in-depth look at the top 10 reasons contractors succeed and the requisite factors which can be copied and emulated in any size construction company. Attendees will benefit from 240 contractors sharing their leadership advice and business practices.

Fonte & Company: Fundamentals & Essentials of Successful Concrete Placement

This brand-new course addresses all aspects of concrete pavements including batch plants, mix designs, water-cement ratio and yield calculations, aggregate testing, joint plans, subgrades, finishes/textures, paving equipment and post-paving operations.

Master Builders Solutions: Meeting & Exceeding Sustainability Targets Using Admixtures???? ?

This session discusses reducing embodied carbon in concrete mixtures by 50% or more through advanced mixture optimization, minimizing concrete waste by extending its working time or repurposing returned concrete for subsequent beneficial use, with documentation of the resulting sustainability benefits using Lifecycle Assessment and Environmental Product Declarations (EPD).

Sika Corporation: Second Generation of 3D Concrete Printing?? - - ??

Innovations of 3D concrete printing will be introduced including the overall process for producing high-end products from start to end. Material and machine properties, printer styles available, types of 3D concrete printing applications and benefits to end users will be covered.

World of Concrete: Modern Concrete Technology: Design, Materials & Durability

This program provides a broad overview of modern concrete technology in today's construction marketplace. Selecting the appropriate materials from a wide range of choices is key to your project's success. The presentation focuses on designing a durable and sustainable concrete mix, types of available materials and products to provide a long service life. Additional topics include meeting specific project requirements for reduced shrinkage with extended joint patterns, waterproofing concrete and more.?

Building Tomorrow's Workforce: Addressing the Construction Labor Shortage

Dodge Construction Network discusses workforce shortages as an endemic challenge in the construction industry. Current demographics alongside other Dodge research suggest this will only grow more acute in the foreseeable future. Topics of discussion include recruiting new hires and the next generation of the concrete construction and masonry workforce.

World of Concrete Education Program Partners include industry associations, exhibitors and media groups which provide groundbreaking training and certification options, including American Concrete Pumping Association, Concrete Foundations Association, Fonte & Co., Basement Health Association, Tyfoom and Women's Association of Concrete Professionals, among many other contributors.

The full education agenda is now available, please visit www.worldofconcrete.com .

Registration is still open, those interested in attending World of Concrete, gathering over 50,000 professionals annually in the tradeshow capital of the world, please visit www.worldofconcrete.com .

About World of Concrete

World of Concrete is the industry's ONLY annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits with the industry's leading suppliers showcasing innovative products and technologies, exciting demonstrations and competitions, and a world-class education program. Visit www.worldofconcrete.com for details.

Follow World of Concrete on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , X and YouTube to stay connected.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit ? www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Construction and Infrastructure PR

constructionpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on accesswire.com