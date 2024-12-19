Pexapark, a Swiss renewable energy market intelligence provider, says European developers signed 18 power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 1,054 MW in November. European developers signed 18 PPAs for 1,054 MW in November, according to the latest report from Pexapark. The result is a 10% decrease in disclosed volumes and a 26% drop in deal count when compared to October. Tracked PPA prices reached €51. 10 ($53. 19)/MWh in November, a 3. 8% increase on the month prior. Pexapark's latest report says the increase was driven by "bullish market dynamics and geopolitical developments. " Dutch PPA ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...