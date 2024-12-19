The AI developed by French company Qevlar AI has been integrated into Nomios' operational model, strengthening its 'Modern SOC' strategy, launched four years ago in seven countries.

Nomios, a leading European cybersecurity player, has announced the integration of Qevlar's generative AI within its Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Following a period of targeted evaluation, which delivered a marked improvement in the teams' efficiency, the Qevlar AI solution is now fully operational and integrated into Nomios' seven managed SOCs. Now, all 67 European clients can benefit at no extra cost.

Since opening its Modern SOC four years ago, Nomios has concentrated on expertise and customization to meet its clients' needs. Nomios SOCs were designed from the outset without a level 1 analyst, relying on automation (SOAR playbooks) to offer extremely rapid, high-quality detection, sorting and analysis times.

After having tested the Qevlar AI solution for its own needs (Nomios IS), Nomios became the first European managed SOC operator to put the French start-up's advanced technology into production and to make it available to its current and future clients.

Eric Bohec, Group CTO of Nomios stated: "With Qevlar's AI, our SOC analysts have become 'augmented analysts'. As such, they can focus more on critical, high value-added assignments for our clients. By integrating Qevlar AI into our SOC services, we are arming ourselves to lead the battle against cybercriminals. Accelerating processing time while improving quality is essential and inconceivable without the use of AI. Our analysts will maintain control over the verdict and the response to be provided, guaranteeing the context and the challenges faced by our clients".

Qevlar AI investigates alerts on an autonomous basis, and enriches, analyzes and structures data without human intervention. It generates detailed reports with corrective actions and assists SOC analysts in the validation and decision-making process.

The integration of Qevlar AI frees up the 60 Nomios analysts from carrying out several tasks, such as the initial investigation of alerts. For example, an investigation report, which used to take 30 minutes of manual analysis, can now be produced in three minutes thanks to Qevlar AI. Consequently, Nomios SOC level 2 analysts can hone their skills to transition towards level 3 analysis (BTL2 certification), assess new cybersecurity solutions and optimize the threat-detection process. The addition of Qevlar has saved our level 2 analysts 50% of their time, on average. This gain in time has also allowed us to develop and perfect new playbooks, while generalizing approaches such as Threat Hunting, strengthening our clients' overall cybersecurity framework.

Nomios has also become an integrator and reseller of the Qevlar AI solution in Europe

In addition to adopting Qevlar AI in its SOCs, Nomios has also become the first integrator and reseller partner of the Qevlar AI solution in Europe. As an integrator, Nomios is adding Qevlar AI to its catalogue of technology partners to meet the ever-increasing challenges of cybersecurity. Moreover, it always provides its clients with the best solutions the market has to offer.

Ahmed Achchak, co-founder and CEO of Qevlar AI declared: "We're proud of this cooperation with Nomios. Our AI, which is immediately operational, supports their vision of ambitious growth in the managed SOC market in Europe. As an integrator-reseller, Nomios has become a strategic ally in the deployment of our technology across a broader European marketplace.

This cooperation with Qevlar reflects Nomios' commitment to pooling technological innovation and human excellence in order to anticipate its clients' needs in the face of increasingly complex threats.

About Nomios

Nomios is one of Europe's leading providers of cybersecurity and secure network solutions and services. It has a broad client base in a wide range of sectors. Nomios has developed into an organization with over 22 offices in eight European countries and has continually expanded its range of professional services, managed services, support and SOC. For more information, please visit the website www.nomios.fr

About Qevlar AI

Qevlar AI is a fast-growing software company that delivers a tenfold increase in SOC productivity. Based in Paris, it develops autonomous agents that enable SOC analysts to entrust their time-consuming tasks to AI. Incubated by Meta and Microsoft, Qevlar already operates on a global scale and works with MSSPs and major businesses. For more information, please visit the website www.qevlar.com

