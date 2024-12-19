ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, is proud to announce its ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000 Paper Series as a finalist in two categories at the prestigious PAC Global Awards 2025. These recognitions underscore ProAmpac's dedication to advancing sustainable and technically sophisticated packaging solutions.

The company's ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000 Paper Series, used in Marks Spencer's Select Farms Organic potato range, has earned nominations in the Sustainability and Technical Design categories. This solution combines a fully curbside recyclable paper structure with excellent seal performance to deliver a premium sustainable solution with vibrant printability.

"At ProAmpac, our customers are at the center of our product innovations," said Hesam Tabatabaei, ProAmpac's senior vice president, global product development and innovation. "These nominations highlight our dedication to the Fiberization of Packaging®, working closely with partners to develop fiber-based solutions that prioritize sustainability, technical performance, shelf appearance and brand impact. It's an honor to see this effort recognized on a global stage."

The winners of the PAC Global Awards will be announced on February 4, 2025, at the Futures Edge Summit, held at the City Winery in New York City. A VIP networking mixer will precede the ceremony on February 3, 2025, providing a platform for industry leaders to connect and celebrate packaging excellence.

