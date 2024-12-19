Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 17:36 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marechale Capital Plc - Half-year Report

Finanznachrichten News

Marechale Capital Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2024

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale Capital", "Marechale" or the "Company")

Half-yearly Results

Marechale Capital plc, an established City of London based corporate finance house with a long-term track record and a strong reputation for advising and financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, mineral extraction and technology companies, announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2024 (the "Period").

Chairman's Statement

Following the announcement with Marechale's full year results released in August 2024, the market continues to remain challenging, particularly in the hospitality sector.

During the six months ended 31 October 2024, the Company generated gross profits of £103,468 (2023: £93,813) and delivered an operating loss of £138,485 (2023: loss of £155,421 ), resulting in an overall loss before tax of £178,261 (2023: loss of £155,803).

The Company's balance sheet shows a net asset value of £3,183,537 (2023: £3,340,486 ), representing 3.01p (2023: 3.15p) of value per share in issue. The Company remains positive about the investments that it holds in its client companies.

Marechale Capital continues to see interesting corporate finance and advisory projects where it can take founders shares and warrants as part of its advisory fees. On a positive note, Marechale has completed transactions during the period for Weardale Lithium, Forest Road Brewery, Stubben Edge and Chestnut Inns. However, the market remains a difficult environment in which to raise capital. This has resulted in some advisory projects that launched in the summer not being completed by the end of the Period which includes a major UK hotel group and a leading brewery and pub group. Marechale continues to look for new and strategic funding partners alongside its traditional investor relationships.

The Board is working on a number of initiatives to create further value for shareholders over and above its core investment portfolio and corporate finance projects, including working with various potential businesses and individuals. The plan is to continue to develop Marechale's strategic partnerships with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

Marechale also uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity. Furthermore, the Board is able to announce a partial realisation of £109,000 for cash on two of the Company's investments. Cash at bank at 31 October 2024 was £223,700.

Whist the current economic climate is difficult, Marechale Capital remains diligent and is convinced that there will be good advisory and investment opportunities in its core hospitality, renewable, clean energy and technology sectors over the short to medium term.

Mark Warde-Norbury

Chairman

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital

Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Income Statement (unaudited)
6 months ended 31 October20242023
£
Revenue148,500320,603
Cost of sales(45,032)(226,790)
Gross profit 103,46893,813
Administrative expenses(241,953)(249,235)
Operating loss(138,485)(155,421)
Exceptional credit10,316-
Loss on disposal of investments(49,837)
Interest paid(255)(382)
(Loss)/profit before tax(178,261)(155,803)
Taxation--
(Loss)/profit after tax(178,261)(155,803)
(Loss)/profit per share
(Pence)(Pence)
- Basic(0.17)(0.15)
- Diluted(0.17)(0.14)
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
As at31 October31 October
20242023
Current assets
Available for sale investments2,939,6602,863,227
Trading investments49,953130,076
Trade and other receivables52,85637,219
Cash and cash equivalents223,712398,229
3,266,1813,428,751
Current liabilities
Trade and other payablesPAYEBounce-back Loan(54,338)(10,806)(10,000)(51,278)(9,847)(10,000)
Total current liabilities(75,144)(70,765)
Net current assets3,191,0373,357,986
Bounce-back Loan - long-term(7,500)(17,500)
Net assets3,183,5373,340,486
Equity
Capital and reserves attributable to equity shareholders
Share capitalShare premium847,530481,290847,530481,290
Reserve for own shares(50,254)(50,254)
Retained profits/ (losses)1,739,3971944,842
Reserve for share based payments165,574117,078
3,183,5373,340,486
Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)
6 months ended31 October31 October
20242023
££
Net cash from operating activities
Loss after tax (178,261)(155,803)
Reverse exceptional credits(10,316)-
Loss of disposal of investments49,837
Provision for share based paymentsReverse interest paid15,40625533,091381
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital(123,079)(122,331)
Movement in working capital
(Increase)/ decrease in receivables(7,950)38,714
Increase/ (decrease) in payables3,108(30,795)
Net movement in working capital(4,842)7,919
Operating cash out-flow(127,921)(114,412)
Investment activities
Expenditure on available for sale investments-572
Proceeds from sale of investments and options108,692-
Cash flow from investing activities108,692(572)
FinancingShare CapitalBounce-back Loan repaymentsInterest paidNet financing-(5,000)(255)(5,255)235,800(5,000)(381)230,419
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents(24,484)115,435
Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period248,196282,794
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period223,712398,229
(Decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents(24,484)115,435

This financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ('IFRIC') interpretations adopted by the European Union, and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, with the prior period being reported on the same basis.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.