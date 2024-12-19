Marechale Capital Plc - Half-year Report

19 December 2024

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale Capital", "Marechale" or the "Company")

Half-yearly Results

Marechale Capital plc, an established City of London based corporate finance house with a long-term track record and a strong reputation for advising and financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, mineral extraction and technology companies, announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2024 (the "Period").

Chairman's Statement

Following the announcement with Marechale's full year results released in August 2024, the market continues to remain challenging, particularly in the hospitality sector.

During the six months ended 31 October 2024, the Company generated gross profits of £103,468 (2023: £93,813) and delivered an operating loss of £138,485 (2023: loss of £155,421 ), resulting in an overall loss before tax of £178,261 (2023: loss of £155,803).

The Company's balance sheet shows a net asset value of £3,183,537 (2023: £3,340,486 ), representing 3.01p (2023: 3.15p) of value per share in issue. The Company remains positive about the investments that it holds in its client companies.

Marechale Capital continues to see interesting corporate finance and advisory projects where it can take founders shares and warrants as part of its advisory fees. On a positive note, Marechale has completed transactions during the period for Weardale Lithium, Forest Road Brewery, Stubben Edge and Chestnut Inns. However, the market remains a difficult environment in which to raise capital. This has resulted in some advisory projects that launched in the summer not being completed by the end of the Period which includes a major UK hotel group and a leading brewery and pub group. Marechale continues to look for new and strategic funding partners alongside its traditional investor relationships.

The Board is working on a number of initiatives to create further value for shareholders over and above its core investment portfolio and corporate finance projects, including working with various potential businesses and individuals. The plan is to continue to develop Marechale's strategic partnerships with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

Marechale also uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity. Furthermore, the Board is able to announce a partial realisation of £109,000 for cash on two of the Company's investments. Cash at bank at 31 October 2024 was £223,700.

Whist the current economic climate is difficult, Marechale Capital remains diligent and is convinced that there will be good advisory and investment opportunities in its core hospitality, renewable, clean energy and technology sectors over the short to medium term.

Mark Warde-Norbury

Chairman

Income Statement (unaudited) 6 months ended 31 October 2024 2023 £ Revenue 148,500 320,603 Cost of sales (45,032) (226,790) Gross profit 103,468 93,813 Administrative expenses (241,953) (249,235) Operating loss (138,485) (155,421) Exceptional credit 10,316 - Loss on disposal of investments (49,837) Interest paid (255) (382) (Loss)/profit before tax (178,261) (155,803) Taxation - - (Loss)/profit after tax (178,261) (155,803) (Loss)/profit per share (Pence) (Pence) - Basic (0.17) (0.15) - Diluted (0.17) (0.14)

Balance Sheet (unaudited) As at 31 October 31 October 2024 2023 Current assets Available for sale investments 2,939,660 2,863,227 Trading investments 49,953 130,076 Trade and other receivables 52,856 37,219 Cash and cash equivalents 223,712 398,229 3,266,181 3,428,751 Current liabilities Trade and other payablesPAYEBounce-back Loan (54,338)(10,806)(10,000) (51,278)(9,847)(10,000) Total current liabilities (75,144) (70,765) Net current assets 3,191,037 3,357,986 Bounce-back Loan - long-term (7,500) (17,500) Net assets 3,183,537 3,340,486 Equity Capital and reserves attributable to equity shareholders Share capitalShare premium 847,530481,290 847,530481,290 Reserve for own shares (50,254) (50,254) Retained profits/ (losses) 1,739,397 1944,842 Reserve for share based payments 165,574 117,078 3,183,537 3,340,486

Cash Flow Statement (unaudited) 6 months ended 31 October 31 October 2024 2023 £ £ Net cash from operating activities Loss after tax (178,261) (155,803) Reverse exceptional credits (10,316) - Loss of disposal of investments 49,837 Provision for share based paymentsReverse interest paid 15,406255 33,091381 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (123,079) (122,331) Movement in working capital (Increase)/ decrease in receivables (7,950) 38,714 Increase/ (decrease) in payables 3,108 (30,795) Net movement in working capital (4,842) 7,919 Operating cash out-flow (127,921) (114,412) Investment activities Expenditure on available for sale investments - 572 Proceeds from sale of investments and options 108,692 - Cash flow from investing activities 108,692 (572) FinancingShare CapitalBounce-back Loan repaymentsInterest paidNet financing -(5,000)(255)(5,255) 235,800(5,000)(381)230,419 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (24,484) 115,435 Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period 248,196 282,794 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 223,712 398,229 (Decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (24,484) 115,435

This financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ('IFRIC') interpretations adopted by the European Union, and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, with the prior period being reported on the same basis.