Infillion Expands Sales Leadership With CTV Pioneers Jeff Zito and Collin Korab

Seasoned Adtech and CTV Leaders Bring Expertise to Infillion's Client Partnerships Team

Infillion , a full-service media platform that helps advertisers elevate their media plans with cookieless data, advanced formats, and guaranteed attention, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jeff Zito as Senior Vice President, Client Partnerships and Collin Korab, Vice President, Client Partnerships to lead the company's sales efforts in the Central Region. Both bring extensive experience, leadership, and a history of innovation in connected TV (CTV) advertising, along with deep expertise in tech M&As, reinforcing Infillion's momentum into 2025.

"Jeff and Collin bring a dynamic blend of leadership, expertise, and passion to an area of the business that is growing tremendously for us-particularly since the acquisition of MediaMath," said Laurel Rossi, Chief Growth Officer of Infillion. "Together, they strengthen our ability to build lasting partnerships as we chart an ambitious course for 2025."

Along with regional SVPs Gena Schirer and Andrew Dawson, Zito will help spearhead the company's go-to-market and client partnership strategies, overseeing the Central Region. Jeff has nearly 20 years of experience in the digital advertising and OTT sectors and began his journey at Starcom in 2006, where he launched the first-ever social campaigns on Facebook and CTV ads on Hulu for major brands like Blackberry. Zito also spent more than seven years at YuMe, where he played a pivotal role in launching its CTV suite, bridging the gap between OTT and traditional TV investments. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Sales at Nexxen, responsible for driving revenue growth, expanding market share and building strategic partnerships with clients and agencies.

"Infillion is leading the charge in reshaping how brands connect with their audiences, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of Infillion's growth," said Jeff Zito, SVP, Client Partnerships. "With Infillion's transformative technology, we have an incredible opportunity to pair innovation with the bold ambitions of our clients, delivering meaningful and measurable results."

Collin Korab, with over a decade of adtech experience, also joins Infillion. Korab honed his skills in building high-performing teams and delivering award-winning campaigns. Starting his career at Starcom in 2007 and later at YuMe, Tremor, and Nexxen, Korab's leadership has been recognized with numerous industry awards for campaign effectiveness and mentorship.

"Infillion is building a future where every campaign delivers meaningful business outcomes," said Korab, VP, Client Partnerships. "By combining innovative technology with a deep understanding of client needs, we're enabling brands to drive growth and deliver impactful outcomes."

About Infillion

Infillion is the only global media buying platform, combining the power of MediaMath's industry-leading data and technology with the unrivaled performance of TrueX's interactive video and CTV technology. Infillion works with more than 1,400 of the world's leading agencies and brands with premium managed- and self-service cookieless media solutions that deliver guaranteed attention in an increasingly opaque media environment. Infillion is headquartered in New York City, and also owns Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, NeXt, Analytiks.ai and Phonic. Infillion can be found online at www.infillion.com. The company is one of the most awarded tech companies in the media, marketing, and advertising industries and is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024.

