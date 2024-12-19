IRONSCALES Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for Email Security Platforms

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting 15,000 global customers from advanced phishing attacks, today announced that they have been positioned by Gartner® as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms (ESP). The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"Our recognition as a Visionary validates the relentless focus we place on staying ahead of today's advanced threats," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and founder of IRONSCALES. "As generative AI tools emerge to boost productivity, so do adversarial attacks-from deepfakes to sophisticated social engineering threats that evolve faster than traditional defenses can handle. Our adaptive AI platform continuously learns and adjusts in real time, delivering smarter, more effective protection-because today's customers can't afford yesterday's technology."

IRONSCALES provides advanced threat detection against BEC and AI-generated phishing attacks-threats that often bypass legacy solutions. Trusted by over 15,000 customers, including 3,500 enterprises and MSPs worldwide, and boasting a 4.8-star user rating* on Gartner Peer Insights, IRONSCALES innovative ESP includes native phishing simulation testing and security awareness training, alongside behavior-based tools to counter social engineering threats. Driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction, market responsiveness, and continuous innovation, IRONSCALES continues to lead the ICES market with innovative product development and award-winning capabilities.

According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant report, "Visionaries address broadly applicable needs within the market that lack representation among other ESPs. Alternatively, they focus on addressing attack vectors or pain points that position them for broad adoption in the future. Visionaries may offer unique features, focused on a specific industry, or address a specific set of use cases to a greater extent than vendors in other quadrants."

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables enterprise decision-makers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about IRONSCALES strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at: https://secure.ironscales.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-email-security.

1Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platform, Max Taggett, Nikul Patel, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, 16 December 2024

*Based on 155 reviews as of December 2024

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 15,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on X @IRONSCALES.

