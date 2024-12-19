Unity Environmental University Retains #1 Spot in Maine for Second Straight Year

Unity Environmental University announced that it has climbed to #22 out of 1,205 U.S. institutions in the 2024 Social Mobility Index, placing it in the top 2% nationally, and remaining #1 in Maine for a second straight year. This marks a significant improvement from Unity's already impressive 2023 standing in the top 15%, demonstrating the University's unwavering commitment to fostering career readiness and upward mobility for its growing population of more than 9,100 students.

"Our recognition resonates because it validates our core belief; that education should be available to anyone desiring to learn. Thanks to our Enterprise Model, we've eliminated traditional barriers by creating a delivery system that brings quality education to any location," said President Melik Peter Khoury. "This approach particularly benefits first-generation students, working adults, and those from economically challenged backgrounds; the very populations the SMI recognizes as critical to our nation's future."

A Ranking That Reflects a Purpose-Driven Mission

The Social Mobility Index focuses on how effectively universities serve economically disadvantaged students, maintain affordable tuition, and propel graduates into meaningful careers. Diverging from traditional rankings that reward institutional prestige, the SMI centers on metrics that matter most to real-world impact, holding up institutions that genuinely address America's declining economic mobility.

The results are evident not only in Unity's ranking, but also in its steadily diversifying and increasingly non-traditional student body:

Unity's self-disclosed diverse student population increased from a historic average of 8% to 25%.

The average student age is now 29, reflecting the University's success in meeting the needs of place-bound adult learners.

Approximately 35% of Unity's students are first-generation college-goers, forging educational paths previously unexplored in their families.

70% of Unity students are Pell eligible. This high Pell eligibility reflects Unity's focus on supporting learners who need substantial financial assistance.

Unity's commitment to student success is evident in the experiences of its learners, "I'm the first person in my immediate family to go to college, and I'm proud to be here, showing my children that anything is possible when you're passionate about it and put the work in. I want to make going to college my family's new generation's legacy. Unity is unique because of the amount of programs offered, the communication, and the genuine care of the students' wellbeing both personal and educational." -Kayla Cox, Indiana

Looking Ahead: Unity's Ongoing Commitment to Social Mobility

As Unity continues to evolve its Enterprise Model, it will remain laser-focused on enabling economic advancement, career outcomes, and personal growth for all students. The University's top ranking on the Social Mobility Index underscores its power to effect real change and build a more equitable future.

"The traditional equation of time, place, and opportunity in education has been fundamentally rewritten. While others talk about the future of education, we're actively creating it," said Dr. Khoury. "Our recognition in the Social Mobility Index confirms that our approach isn't just innovative; it's essential for meeting the educational challenges of our time."

