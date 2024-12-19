Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Cydcor, a leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition, proudly partnered for the third consecutive year with the Spark of Love Toy Drive, the nation's largest community holiday initiative. Team members from Cydcor's Agoura Hills Headquarters volunteered and joined forces with the Ventura County Fire Department and ABC7 to ensure local children and families experience a joyous holiday season.

Caption: Cydcor at Spark of Love

Continuing its longstanding commitment to giving back, Cydcor once again donated $5,000 to the Spark of Love initiative to help ensure the needs of the community were met. Cydcor's team members devoted more than 200 volunteer hours to collect, sort, and prepare toys-assembling bikes and even handling last-minute holiday shopping-to benefit families across Ventura County. This year's donations will bring smiles to over 30,000 children and teens who otherwise might have gone without gifts during the holiday season.

"The Spark of Love Toy Drive continues to thrive because of the generosity of partners like Cydcor," said Captain Mike Davis, Ventura County Fire Department. "Their ongoing support and dedication make a tremendous difference for so many families in our community."

"The Spark of Love Toy Drive is an eagerly anticipated event and team building tradition for our team," said Cydcor CEO Vera Quinn. "It's a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when people come together with a shared purpose. The toys collected represent more than gifts - they symbolize the connection within the community, our team, and people served by this event. Every year, Spark of Love highlights the collective spirit of caring and generosity. It's incredible to see our team unite to make the holidays brighter for families in need."

With approximately 3 in 11 Ventura County children serviced by the drive, The Spark of Love initiative has been a cornerstone of holiday giving for more than 30 years, providing gifts, food, and joy to underserved children and teens. Since its inception, the program has distributed more than 11 million toys throughout Southern California and continues to grow with the support of local businesses, community members, and dedicated volunteers like the Cydcor team.

Caption: Cydcors Contribution to Spark of Love

How You Can Help

Spark of Love continues to rely on the generosity of the community. Donations can be made online through the Ventura Fire Foundation. All proceeds go directly to purchasing gifts for children and teens in need. For more information about donating or participating in the Spark of Love Toy Drive, visit Spark of Love's website.

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California.

