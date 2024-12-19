Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media") (Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) today issued the following statement:

Liberty Media today received notice from the European Commission opening a Phase II investigation into its previously announced acquisition of MotoGP. We are confident this transaction will benefit MotoGP's business, fans, viewers and the broader motorcycle industry. Market participants have widely recognized the benefits of the transaction. There is a very large and growing market for audiovisual entertainment well beyond sports, and this transaction will enhance MotoGP's ability to compete in this highly competitive market. We will continue to work with the European Commission as they progress their review and have agreed with the sellers to an extension of the longstop date to June 30, 2025 in order to accommodate the more in-depth investigation. We believe that the European Commission will conclude that the transaction should be approved.

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in media, sports and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to two tracking stock groups: the Formula One Group and the Liberty Live Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK) include Liberty Media's subsidiaries Formula 1 and Quint, and other minority investments. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ: LLYVA, LLYVK) include Liberty Media's interest in Live Nation and other minority investments.

