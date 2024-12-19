Moxie Sozo Marks 25 Years of CPG Branding Success With Silver Jubilee

Colorado-based CPG design leader commemorates 25 years of groundbreaking creative with a year-long roster of celebrations honoring its legacy of creativity and independence.

Moxie Sozo , a Boulder-based leader in CPG design, proudly marks its Silver Jubilee this week, celebrating 25 years of bold, standard-setting design and empowering brands to thrive amongst fierce competition. In an industry dominated by holding companies, independent agencies are often short-lived. Nevertheless, Moxie Sozo thrives, continually evolving as a leader in the better-for-you, supplements, and beverage branding space. From a roster of world-class clients that includes Ancient Nutrition , Evolution Fresh, Mauna Loa , Organic Valley , Perfect Bar, Samuel Adams , Suja Organic, and TaylorMade Golf, to recently being named a winner in Designalytics' 2024 Effectiveness Awards , every milestone has served as a testament to the team's unconventional approach and determination to push creative boundaries that maximize business and product growth.

What began as a team of three with a radical mission to bring a sharply unorthodox lens to the world of branding in 1999 has blossomed into a tenured agency that has stayed true to the Moxie spirit. Craft-first from day one, Moxie Sozo continues to embody an ethos of "anything but boring." Armed with a philosophy that's been honed by decades of CPG experience and a process that emphasizes pushing boundaries, Moxie Sozo has earned the trust of clients who recognize that bold choices drive creative decisions that win decisively in the marketplace.

With a quarter-century of achievements to look back on, Moxie Sozo now looks ahead to what the next 25 years will hold. Derek Springston, CEO, sees "a future where Moxie Sozo continues to be a beacon of craft, no matter the deliverable - do great work and build strong relationships with our clients. The industry is always changing, and we'll change with it, but our core values will stay the same," highlighting a continued dedication to authentic character while remaining on the cutting edge of an ever-evolving industry. "We've got an amazing team here, and I'm damn proud of the work we do. We're going to keep pushing ourselves creatively and strategically to deliver the best for our clients," he adds.

Moxie Sozo extends its most sincere gratitude to every team member who has made up the soul of the agency for the past two-and-a-half decades - recognizing that without their dedication and brilliance, every win for both clients and the agency simply wouldn't exist. As 2025 rounds the corner, the Moxie Sozo team plans to celebrate with a roster of employee and alumni celebrations , as well as their annual presence at industry events, including the upcoming Expo West conference in Anaheim during the week of March 4, 2025.

Moxie Sozo is a Boulder, Colorado-based creative agency with 25 years of experience specializing in branding, design, and go-to-market strategies. Renowned for its visually innovative and award-winning work, the agency partners with clients across various industries, including Boston Beer Company, Conagra Brands, Danone, Gimme Beauty, Organic Valley, and TaylorMade Golf. Moxie Sozo is building a comprehensive approach to combine market insights, creative strategy, and consumer-driven design to help brands thrive in competitive markets.

