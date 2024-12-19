AdmissionSight Explains How You Can Maximize Text-Optional Admissions

Applying to college is stressful enough without the added pressure of taking standardized tests like the SAT or ACT. Thankfully, with the rise of test-optional admissions, many students can breathe a sigh of relief. In fact, more than 1,900 colleges and universities in the United States now allow students to apply without submitting standardized test scores.

But just because the SAT and ACT are no longer mandatory doesn't mean the process has become easier. In a test-optional world where the competition is stiff, you need to find other ways to make your applications stand out.

So, how do you maximize test-optional admissions to your advantage? AdmissionSight shares some helpful and effective tips.

First things first: what exactly does "test-optional" mean? Simply put, at test-optional schools, students can decide whether or not they want to submit SAT or ACT scores. If you believe your test scores reflect your academic ability, go ahead and include them. But if your scores aren't as strong, you can choose to omit them and focus on other areas of your application.

Don't confuse test-optional with test-blind. Test-blind schools, like the University of California system, don't consider test scores at all-even if you submit them. Test-optional policies give you more flexibility, but that also means it's up to you to decide whether or not your test scores will help your application.

So, when should you submit your scores?

According to AdmissionSight's Eric Eng, CEO of the nation's leading college admission consultant company, "One of the first decisions you'll need to make is whether to submit your test scores. Here's where strategy comes into play. If your SAT or ACT score falls within or above the middle 50% range of admitted students at your target school, it might be worth submitting."

Eng continued, "If the middle 50% SAT range for a school is 1250 to 1400, and you scored a 1450, submitting your score could strengthen your application. On the flip side, if your score is below that range, you will have far better chances if you don't submit the score and focus on other parts of your application, such as your GPA, essays, and extracurriculars."

Students admitted to Columbia University - a test-optional Ivy League school - usually have SAT scores in the top percentiles. According to the latest data, the middle 50% range for SAT scores at Columbia is about 1480 to 1580. For Ivy Leagues, Eric Eng proposed that if your SAT score is above a 1500+, it is for your own advantage that you include your test scores together with your other admission requirements.

When you apply to test-optional Ivy League schools like Cornell, Princeton, UPenn and Columbia , it's wise to be selective about submitting SAT or ACT scores. These schools get tons of applications from top students, so only send your scores if they're high-typically within or above their average range. If your scores are lower, they could hurt your chances.

The rest of the Ivy League - Brown , Yale, Dartmouth, Harvard - are no longer test-optional so you will be required to send in your test scores if you decide to apply for admission.

Focus on your academic record and extracurriculars.

The AdmissionSight team strongly believes that without test scores, admissions committees will put a greater emphasis on your high school transcript. Your grades, course difficulty, and overall GPA will be front and center in determining your admission readiness.

If your standardized test scores aren't as high as you'd like, but you've taken challenging courses (such as AP, IB, or honors classes) and earned strong grades, your transcript can speak volumes. Colleges are looking for evidence that you challenged yourself academically and that your performance over time reflects your readiness for college. The easy classes will not cut it for you.

Write a standout personal statement.

With test scores out of the equation, your personal statement (or college essay) becomes even more critical. This is your chance to show admissions officers who you are without your grades and activities. A compelling personal statement can make a good impression and will definitely set you apart from other applicants.

"Be real and write about something that genuinely matters to you-admissions officers can spot an over-polished essay easily, so let your unique voice shine through. Instead of listing achievements, focus on a specific experience that shaped you, and use descriptive language to paint a picture rather than just telling them you're hardworking," Eng suggested.

Test-optional admissions give you the chance to shine in areas beyond your standardized test scores. Eric Eng and his team of experts from AdmissionSight firmly believe that "the key to success in a test-optional environment is to present a well-rounded, authentic application that reflects who you are as a student and a person. This covers your academic record, extracurriculars, and a standout personal statement."

Remember, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to college admissions-so take advantage of the flexibility that test-optional policies offer and let your unique qualities shine.

About AdmissionSight

AdmissionSight is a full-service admissions consulting company with over 10 years of experience guiding students through the competitive admissions process to college, transfer, graduate, and international programs.

AdmissionSight's services include SAT/AP preparation, science research program, passion project development, extracurricular involvement, academic competition preparation, summer program applications, personal statement editing, interview preparation, and letter of recommendation strategy. On average, 75% of their students are admitted to an Ivy League university, Stanford, MIT, UChicago, and Caltech, one of the highest track records in the industry.

Media Contact:

AdmissionSight Inc.

info@admissionsight.com

(650) 338-8226

SOURCE: AdmissionSight

View the original press release on accesswire.com