Sonnedix has secured €3. 25 billion ($3. 38 billion) through two refinancing transactions. The renewable energy producer says the transactions will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of its pipeline across Europe. Renewable energy producer Sonnedix has secured €3. 25 billion through two refinancing transactions. Spain's CaixaBank provided the first transaction, valued at €750 million, to refinance Sonnedix's regulated 197 MW asset portfolio in Spain. The deal consolidated seven financing rounds into one. Fifteen commercial lenders and institutional investors handled the second transaction, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...