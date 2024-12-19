Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, announced today that the Paris Commercial Court has today examined the application for conversion of its receivership into liquidation proceedings.

Judgment has been postponed until January 2, 2025, when the court will render its decision. A new press release will be issued at that time. In the meantime, Acticor Biotech remains in receivership proceedings.

In view of this judgment, there will be no resumption of trading in Acticor Biotech shares.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

ACTICOR BIOTECH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2013 from the work of INSERM, is developing glenzocimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (fab) targeting the GPVI platelet receptor for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies and acute thrombotic diseases.

The main clinical indication being evaluated is acute ischemic stroke, due to the strong need for safer treatments, particularly those that do not increase the risk of bleeding, and its high incidence. In three international clinical trials involving over 600 stroke patients, no significant impact on neurological improvement (mRS score at 3 months) was demonstrated, with the exception of a sub-population of patients with intracerebral haemorrhage, where mortality was significantly reduced by a factor of 3 (p=0.035) (Mazighi et al. 2024).

LIBERATE, a Phase 2 clinical trial in the acute phase of myocardial infarction (STEMI), is currently being recruited through an academic partnership with the University of Birmingham (UK). This study aims to demonstrate the efficacy of glenzocimab in reducing the size of myocardial infarction, a critical factor for long-term cardiac function.

In all, more than 800 subjects were included in the clinical trials, over 400 of whom were exposed to glenzocimab without safety concerns.

The use of glenzocimab in thrombotic diseases is covered by 3 patent families, with an expiry date in 2036 for the first family. ACTICOR BIOTECH also has the right to develop a biomarker for stroke patients.

Acticor Biotech is backed by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa Foundation) and has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Acticor Biotech and its business. Acticor Biotech believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct, as they are subject to risks, including those described in the Universal Registration Document as filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on July 9, 2024, and to changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Acticor Biotech operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Acticor Biotech or that Acticor Biotech does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause Acticor Biotech's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

