Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of Enefit Green AS

The extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Enefit Green AS (hereinafter the Company) (registry code 11184032, located at Lelle 22, 11318 Tallinn, Harju county, Estonia) was held on 19 December 2024 at 09.00 (EET) at Lelle 22, Tallinn.

The notice of calling the general meeting was published on 22 November 2024 in the stock exchange information system, on Company's website and on 26 November 2024 in the daily newspaper Postimees. The list of shareholders entitled to vote at the general meeting was determined on 12 December 2024 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD (Estonia).

48 shareholders participated at the meeting representing 217,297,145 votes or 82.22% of total share capital of the Company.

The general meeting discussed and adopted the following resolution:

1. Election of an independent member of the Supervisory Board

Resolution:

1.1 Elect Karin Madisson as a member of the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green AS, with a mandate for a term of 3 (three) years effective from 19 December 2024.

1.2 Remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green AS shall be in accordance with minutes (section 7.4) of Enefit Green Annual General Meeting of 14 May 2024.

The resolution was adopted by 217,296,957 votes, representing 100.00% of the votes represented at the meeting. Minority shareholders registered at the meeting were representing 13,365,740 votes. Of these votes 13,365,552 or 100.00% voted for this resolution.

The minutes of the general meeting shall be made available to the shareholders not later than within 7 days from the date of the general meeting on Company's website.

Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Financial Communication

investor@enefitgreen.ee

enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile