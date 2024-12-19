Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853055 | ISIN: JP3242800005 | Ticker-Symbol: CNN1
Tradegate
18.12.24
20:40 Uhr
30,950 Euro
-0,260
-0,83 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CANON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00031,36019:03
30,96031,35019:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 14:36 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adeia Inc.: Adeia Enters into Multi-Year IP License Agreement with Canon

Finanznachrichten News

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), a technology company with innovative contributions to digital imaging, has entered into a multi-year intellectual property (IP) license agreement with Canon, a global leader in the digital imaging industry, providing access to Adeia's media portfolio.

This agreement marks another important milestone in Adeia's collaboration with leading companies in the consumer electronics market. It reflects the growing importance of innovations in the dynamic field of camera technology, where artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and computational photography are transforming how users capture and share their experiences.

"Canon, a global leader in camera technology and digital imaging, holds the largest market share in the digital camera industry," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager, media. "This agreement highlights the role of Adeia's innovative technologies in advancing photography and consumer electronics, underscoring the value of our expanding portfolio in a rapidly evolving field."

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
IR@adeia.com

Media Relations
JoAnn Yamani
press@adeia.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.