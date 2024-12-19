Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.: Dave & Buster's Welcomes Back Chief Information Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it welcomes back Steve Klohn as Chief Information Officer, who will rejoin the Company after recent changes. Steve left the Company earlier this year after spending a combined 8 years with Main Event and Dave & Buster's.

"I am thrilled to welcome back Steve Klohn as Chief Information Officer," said Kevin Sheehan, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Dave & Buster's. "Steve was the driving force behind our technological progress, from innovations in our stores to enhancements in our enterprise systems. I look forward to working directly with Steve as we continue to drive technology business enablement forward."

"Both Dave & Buster's and Main Event are pioneers in out-of-home entertainment with a strategic vision aligned around innovation and technology enablement," said Steve Klohn. "Where the company has positioned itself for growth and shareholder value has made the decision to rejoin this amazing leadership team an easy one."

About Steve Klohn

Mr. Klohn was previously Chief Technology Officer for Legends, from September through December of 2024. He left Dave & Buster's in September of 2024 after 8 years with the combined brand. Steve was integral in the acquisition by Dave & Buster's of Main Event in June 2022. He led both technology teams to ensure systems for both brands continued to run seamlessly, while simultaneously finding efficiencies through integrations. While at Main Event, the technology team under Steve's leadership supported the Center expansion from 16 to 60 locations. Steve has held Technology leadership positions at Brinker, JCPenney and Real Page.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 228 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 168 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 60 Main Event branded stores in 21 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

