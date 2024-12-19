Anzeige
19.12.2024 17:48 Uhr
VINCI wins two transport infrastructure contracts in the Czech Republic

Finanznachrichten News

Nanterre, 19 December 2024

VINCI wins two transport infrastructure contracts
in the Czech Republic

  • Construction of the eastern section of the Prague Ring Road
  • Modernisation of the rail hub at Ceská Trebová station
  • Total contract value for VINCI: €417 million

VINCI Construction has been awarded two substantial transport infrastructure construction contracts for the Czech Republic's Ministry of Transport.

  • Eurovia CZ and Stavby mostu, two Czech VINCI Construction subsidiaries, in a 50-50 consortium with Austrian group PORR (50/50), will build a new section of the ring road east of Prague. The 12.6 km stretch will ease through traffic inside the capital. The works, worth €385 million in total, will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and be completed in 2027. They include construction of 19 bridges, two tunnels, four level crossings, two bridges for pedestrians and cyclists, and noise barriers.
  • In Ceská Trebová (Bohemia), a consortium1 led by Eurovia CZ will be involved in modernising the rail hub in Central Europe's largest freight station. The works, worth €663 million in all, will start in the first quarter of 2025 and be completed in 2032. They in particular include refurbishing the existing track and setting up the European Train Control System (ETCS) on it. Materials will be transported by rail to minimise the project's impact on the environment.

VINCI Construction is a long-standing player in the Czech Republic, where it made over €1 billion in revenue in 2023. The VINCI Group is also active in the country through VINCI Energies, which principally builds electrical infrastructure there, and VINCI Concessions, which holds the public-private partnership contract for the D4 motorway (Via Salis).


1 Eurovia CZ (34 %), Strabag, Chládek & Tintera Pardubice and EŽ Praha.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
