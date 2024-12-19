Capgemini SE: Share capital reduction



Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel. +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini SE's share capital reduction

Paris, December 19, 2024 - Capgemini announces that the number of shares in Capgemini SE's share capital is down by 1,260,642 shares or 0.7% compared to December 31, 2023, and now stands at 171,347,471 shares.

This capital reduction illustrates once again the ability of the Group to associate employees with its development and performance while delivering an attractive return to shareholders with a decrease in outstanding shares.

The reduction in share count is mostly due to (i) the 2.70 million shares capital increase related to the 11th employee share ownership plan (ESOP, see press release dated November 27, 2024) and (ii) the cancellation of 3.97 million treasury shares. Those cancelled shares were acquired to neutralize the dilutive effect of this ESOP plan on the one hand, and on the other, as part of the multi-year share buyback program.