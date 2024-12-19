Defense Metals Corp.: Defense Metals Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders that took place December 18, 2024 (the "AGM").

At the AGM, the shareholders set the size of the board of directors at five. Detailed voting results regarding the election of the directors are as set out in the following table:

Director Nominee Number of

shares voted

for % of shares

voted for Number of

shares voted

withheld % of shares

voted

withheld Guy de Selliers de

Moranville 80,670,593 98.76 % 1,016,891 1.24 % Dr. Luisa Moreno 75,825,040 92.82 % 5,862,444 7.18 % Dale Wallster 75,825,402 92.82 % 5,862,082 7.18 % P.E. Ted Kavanagh 81,760,691 99.98 % 16,793 0.02 % Suzanne Rich Folsom 81,670,581 99.98 % 16,903 0.02 %

Shareholders also approved:

The appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as the auditor for Defense Metals for the ensuing fiscal year;

The authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration paid to the auditor; and

A resolution approving the Company's new 10% rolling omnibus incentive plan.

About Defense Metals Corp. and its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project

Defense Metals Corp. is focused on the development of its 100% owned, 11,800-hectare (~29,158-acre) Wicheeda REE Project that is located on the traditional territory of the McLeod Lake Indian Band in British Columbia, Canada.

The Wicheeda REE Project, approximately 80 kilometres (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George, is readily accessible by a paved highway and all-weather gravel roads and is close to infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

For further information, please visit www.defensemetals.com or contact:

Alex Heath

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Interim CFO

Tel: +1 604-354-2491

Email: [email protected]

