Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
WKN: A1JSYR | ISIN: VGG320301275
NASDAQ
18.12.24
20:36 Uhr
1,430 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 13:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Reports Interim Results For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 ("1H 2024") were US$7,259,000, a 8.8% decrease as compared to US$7,957,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 ("1H 2023"). The decrease was primarily due to decrease in revenue from engineering activities of US$545,000.

Gross profit increased by 19.5% to US$1,790,000 for 1H 2024 as compared to US$1,498,000 for 1H 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit margin % on revenue from engineering activities.

General and administrative expenses slightly decreased by US$46,000 to US$2,167,000 for 1H 2024 as compared to US$2,213,000 for 1H 2023.

The Company's net income for 1H 2024 was US$44,000 as compared to net loss of US$255,000 for 1H 2023 resulting from increase in gross profit.

Mr. David Leung, CEO of the company commented,

"In 2024 our industrial waste water treatment ("WWT") business has suffered from the continued slowdown of China's economy due to less foreign investments and falling export business. Continued efforts to maintain lean operation are being undertaken at present, and further trimming of overhead costs is necessary.

However, our Ballast Water Treatment Systems ("BWTS") business has been growing steadily in China and overseas countries, particularly Turkey, due to the healthy growth of the maritime industry.

Based on exhibitions participated, we foresee that more sales orders for BWTS can be captured. As we have observed a trend among shipowners of acquiring more small and medium-sized ships with shorter sailing routes to neighboring countries. This trend is gaining momentum due to the stricter compliance requirements enforced by IMO policies and various local region environmental laws. Moreover, there are more inland river ships being converted into ocean-going vessels, with most of these conversions involving small ships. Lastly, there are still a significant number of vessels that have not yet installed BWTS because many shipowners have obtained exemption letters a couple of years ago to postpone BWTS retrofitting.

We also see a trend of more domestic factories and even multinational companies in China relocating their plants overseas. Capturing the growth for this market is crucial, we therefore have recently incorporated a majority-owned Singapore entity named PACT Environmental Technology PTE Ltd. We believe this new entity can provide better support for our overseas clients and increase international business tender bidding opportunities for our overall business. Furthermore, we will utilize our upcoming BWTS trade shows to promote our industrial WWT business to the maritime sector, as green transformation for ports or even shipyards in certain countries has become necessary due to stringent environmental regulations."

About BWTS

BWTS are an imminent requirement by The International Maritime Organization ("IMO") to prevent the biological unbalance caused by the estimated 12 billion tons of ballast water transported across the seas by ocean-going vessels when their ballast water tanks are emptied or refilled. In 2012, ballast water discharge standard became a law in the US. Any vessel constructed in December 2013 or later will need to comply when entering US waters, and existing vessels will follow shortly after. IMO's Ballast Water Management Convention entered into force for new-built vessels on September 8, 2017 after ratification by 52 States, representing 35.1441% of world merchant shipping tonnage. In July 2017, IMO decided that the phase-in period for ballast water system retrofits started on 8 September 2019.

The company obtained type approval certificate from China's Classification Society for its 200, 300, 500, 750, 1200 and 1250 Cubic Meters per hour BWTS in 2016.

The IMO convention stipulates that type approval for revised G8 requirements must be obtained for all BWTS installed on or after October 28, 2020, and the company have been in compliance with such requirements.

The ballast water port solution system is a system installed in port to offer ballast water treatment services for ocean going ships without their own BWTS and for those with damaged BWTS.

Certain statements in this news release regarding the Company's expectations, estimates, present view of circumstances or events, and statements containing words such as estimates, anticipates, intends, or expects, or words of similar import, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements indicate uncertainty and the Company can give no assurance with regard to actual outcomes. Specific risk factors may include, without limitation, having the Company's offices and operations situated in Hong Kong and China, doing business in China, competing with Chinese manufactured products, competing with the Company's own suppliers, dependence on vendors, and lack of long term written agreements with suppliers and customers, development of new products, entering new markets, possible downturns in business conditions, increased competition, loss of significant customers, availability of qualified personnel, negotiating definitive agreements, new marketing efforts and the timely development of resources. See the "Risk Factor" discussions in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

June 30,

2024

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31,

2023

(Audited)



US$'000

US$'000

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents


4,521

5,453

Restricted cash


1,041

1,193

Accounts receivable, net


1,491

2,864

Prepayments and other current assets


810

246

Contract assets


23

66

Inventories


426

723



--------

---------

Total current assets


8,312

10,545



--------

---------





Property, plant and equipment, net


163

168

Investments in affiliates


9,781

9,856

Goodwill


1,071

1,071

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


95

233

Deferred tax assets


102

103

Restricted cash


18

144



--------

---------

Total non-current assets


11,230

11,575



--------

---------

TOTAL ASSETS


19,542

22,120



--------

---------





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Bank borrowings


-

154

Accounts payable


2,297

3,456

Contract liabilities


441

650

Other payables and accrued expenses


899

1,124

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


95

170

Income tax payable


52

42



--------

---------

Total current liabilities


3,784

5,596



--------

---------





Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


-

44



--------

---------

Total non-current liabilities


-

44



--------

---------

TOTAL LIABILITIES


3,784

5,640



--------

---------





Commitments and contingencies


-

-





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Ordinary share,

20,000,000 shares authorized and no par value; 7,899,832 and 7,899,832
shares issued as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


123

123

Additional paid-in capital


9,774

9,762

Treasury stock, 183,533 and 178,400 shares at cost as of June 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively


(807)

(800)

PRC statutory reserves


342

342

Accumulated other comprehensive income


730

733

Retained earnings


4,908

5,481



--------

---------

Total shareholders' equity attributable to Euro Tech Holdings Company
Limited


15,070

15,641

Noncontrolling interests


688

839



--------

---------

Shareholders' equity


15,758

16,480



--------

---------

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


19,542

22,120



--------

---------

EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023



2024

(Unaudited)

2023

(Unaudited)



US$'000

US$'000





Revenue, net:




Trading and manufacturing


5,138

5,191

Engineering


2,121

2,766



--------

--------



7,259

7,957





Cost of revenue:




Trading and manufacturing


(3,997)

(4,102)

Engineering


(1,472)

(2,357)



--------

--------



(5,469)

(6,459)



--------

--------

Gross profit


1,790

1,498





Operating expenses:




Finance costs


(1)

(3)

General and administrative expenses


(2,167)

(2,213)



--------

--------

LOSS FROM OPERATION


(378)

(718)

Interest income


45

14

Other income, net


10

3

Equity in income of affiliates


232

203



--------

--------

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


(91)

(498)





Income tax (expense)


(10)

(4)



--------

--------

NET LOSS


(101)

(502)





Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


145

247



--------

--------

Net income / (loss) attributable to Euro Tech
Holdings Company Limited


44

(255)



--------

--------

Other comprehensive (loss)




Net (loss)


(101)

(502)

Foreign currency adjustment loss


(9)

(7)



--------

--------

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


(110)

(509)

Comprehensive loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests


151

265



--------

--------

Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable
to Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited


41

(244)



--------

--------









Net income / (loss) per ordinary share
attributable to Euro Tech Holdings
Company Limited




- Basic


$ US0.01

$ US(0.03)



--------

--------

- Diluted


$ US0.01

$ US(0.03)



--------

--------

Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding




- Basic


7,717,695

7,729,439



--------

--------

- Diluted


7,717,695

7,729,439



--------

--------

SOURCE EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

